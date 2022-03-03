90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers bash Ximena and shower Mike with love and support

Mike Berk gets support from 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have been rallying around Mike Berk and showing him their support as his romance with Ximena Morales continues to play out.

The last episode tugged at the heartstrings of many people as Mike struggled to fix his relationship without knowing what had gone wrong.

During his previous trip to Colombia to see Ximena, Mike proposed and she said yes but things quickly took a turn for the worse. Mike realized that something was off with Ximena so he paid another visit to the country to mend things.

Unfortunately, things only got worse for Mike as Ximena continued to act cold towards him and expressed her annoyance at his constant PDA. Mike tried to understand what had caused Ximena to start acting like a different person but during a tense conversation, she suggested they postpone the wedding.

He then asked Ximena if she loved him, and she said no.

The heartbreaking moment did not sit well with viewers and they bashed the 24-year-old online, but Mike has been getting all of their support.

Mike Berk gets support from 90 Day viewers

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is going through a tough time on the show as his relationship with Ximena takes a sad turn. However, viewers have been showering Mike with love and support and slamming Ximena in the process.

Mike recently shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Just another day going to work.”

The post garnered a lot of comments from viewers telling the TLC cast member to stay positive despite his current situation with Ximena.

“Mike, I’m sorry she hurt you but you dodged a major bullet! You’re a good guy who will find the right girl,” said one Instagram user.

Another commenter added, “He deserves to be loved! He is a teddy bear.”

“Just wanted to say you’re an awesome person, and that you’re not weird..hope you get your queen one day,” wrote someone else.

Ximena gets bashed by 90 Day Fiance viewers over her treatment of Mike

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star got lots of positive messages about finding the right woman for him in the future.

However, the comments about Ximena were quite the opposite.

One person referred to Ximena as a “missile,” and told Mike, “I hope you dodged that.”

Someone else told Mike not to send any more of his money to that “piece of you know what.”

Another Instagram user called Ximena a “gold digger” and told Mike not to give her any more of his love, time, or money.

“You deserve better,” added the commenter.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.