90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Photos emerge of Ximena’s alleged new man after rumored split from Mike

Before the 90 Days star, Ximena wants cosmetic surgery for a modeling career. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, newcomers Ximena Morales and Mike Berk’s relationship was seemingly doomed from the start.

The TLC star was brutally honest about her lack of attraction to him, adding he wasn’t the type she usually went for in relationships.

Their lack of chemistry and difficulty communicating were apparent. He couldn’t speak Spanish, relying on a translation app to communicate with his Colombian girlfriend and her family.

In addition, his unhygienic behavior, such as burping and farting in front of her, seemingly turned her off.

However, Mike’s generosity and connection with Ximena’s sons, Juan David and Harold Steven, gave the Colombian hope their relationship could work.

Ximena has been signaling on social media that their relationship is over; however, it is yet to be confirmed.

Photo of Ximena’s alleged boyfriend surfaces on social media

As rumors persist that Ximena and Mike have gone their separate ways, a picture of the Colombian’s alleged boyfriend has emerged.

It is a screenshot, shared by a 90 Day Fiance fan account, in which it appears the 25-year-old is in Facetime sessions with a mystery man.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

However, the Before the 90 Days star recently celebrated her 25th birthday, only sharing a photo with her brother on her Instagram account.

Ximena has garnered backlash from 90 Day Fiance viewers for her treatment of Mike.

However, others have criticized the American TLC star as incompetent, naïve, and desperate, pointing to the 34-year-old ignoring his relative’s advice about spending money on Ximena.

Ximena admits she doesn’t love Mike

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ximena expresses her desire to get cosmetic surgery for a prospective modeling career.

She asked him for $5,000 to have liposuction and breast augmentation surgery, which he refused.

The Colombian gave him an ultimatum regarding the wedding, suggesting he funds her cosmetic surgery if he wanted to tie the knot.

Mike sensed her frustration and questioned his girlfriend about why she was distant after refusing to share a bed with him since he returned to Colombia.

Ximena Is Not in Love With Mike! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

Ximena spilled all the beans, calling Mike “weird” and admitting she does not love him, citing his lack of conviction and hygiene issues as factors.

However, it appears Mike did not get the message as he continued to promise he would change his ways to please her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.