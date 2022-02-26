90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Ximena’s post garners backlash about her treatment of Mike

Ximena Cuellar got heat on a recent post by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers over her treatment of Mike. Pic credit: TLC

Ximena Cuellar has been facing backlash for her treatment of Mike Berk on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and viewers’ resentment was apparent in the comments of Ximena’s recent post.

90 Day viewers have been protective over Mike in his relationship with Ximena who onlookers saw takes him for granted and acts rudely towards his efforts during the latest episode.

Mike’s attachment to Ximena’s sons, immense financial help to Ximena and her family, and willingness to change his habits are among the traits that have made Mike favorable with 90 Day fans.

Off-camera, Ximena has been flaunting her new breasts which viewers suspect Mike paid for since it will be the focal point of the next episode. She has also been showing off a new man and their communication with each other.

Before the 90 Days critics’ anger towards Ximena was present in the comments of a picture where she showed off a dress while shopping.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics bashed Ximena Cuellar on her recent post

Before the 90 Days viewers are not happy with Ximena’s behavior towards Mike and they voiced their opinions on her recent post.

The post that garnered negative attention was of Ximena showing off her new figure in a tight-fitting dress in what appears to be a dressing room picture.

The comments section did have some 90 Day viewers in support of Ximena, but the dominant opinion throughout the comments was negative.

One of the top opinions on her post exclaimed, “User!”

While the most popular comment on the post read, “I feel sorry for her kids, they liked Mike and need a father and mother. She wants to party all night.”

There was someone who expressed their sympathy for Mike and another who told Ximena, “Get a job.”

Someone else jabbed, “Where’s Mike the meal ticket?”

Pic credit: @ximena_90day/Instagram

Mike Berk will be burt by Ximena Cuellar on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

During the upcoming episode of Before the 90 Days, Mike will take Ximena out wedding dress shopping where she will try to convince him to buy her bigger breasts before getting married.

Later in the episode, 90 Day viewers will watch Ximena tell Mike she is not in love with him and he will run away.

Before the 90 Days viewers should buckle up and be ready for more details on why Mike will run away and the situation’s aftermath.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.