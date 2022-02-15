90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen says people who called Juliana Custodio a ‘gold digger…they were right’

Michael Jessen slams Juliana Custodio. Pic credit: You’reSoLazy/YouTube/TLC

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen is slamming his estranged wife Juliana Custodio following the breakdown of their marriage. After announcing a few months ago that he and Juliana had split, Michael remained relatively quiet and seemed to be keeping things cordial.

However, in a recent interview, he bashed the Brazilian model and claimed that those who called her a “gold digger” and “opportunist” were right. Michael’s backlash comes on the heels of a very happy moment in Juliana’s life.

Juliana just revealed that she and her boyfriend Ben Obscura will be having a baby boy. The couple shared the pregnancy news with the world months ago, but they were waiting to find out the gender.

Now Juliana’s happy moment might be marred by Michael Jessen’s recent claims.

Michael Jessen says people were right about Juliana Custodio being a ‘gold digger’

Michael Jessen is spilling tea about his life in a YouTube series by You’re So Lazy. Part one has been released and the 90 Day Fiance star slammed Juliana in the video after reflecting on their short-lived marriage.

Michael said he was warned about marrying his now estranged wife prior to them tying to knot.

“I had some close friends that even knew her before they knew me, that warned me,” he shared. “Not that she had done something to somebody else like she did me, but just — I’m thinking back now, and knowing what I know now, maybe they knew some things I didn’t, and may never know.”

He reiterated, “I had some very close friends that really said, ‘I don’t think this is such a good idea with Juliana.’”

Michael did not heed those warnings, and the pair got married, but that didn’t last very long. On what would have been their second wedding anniversary, Michael shared that his marriage to Juliana was over!

Looking back he now doubts her intentions from the very beginning.

“Those people and…the audience that saw the gold digger, the opportunist, you know, future heartbreaker, well, they were right too,” said Michael.

Michael Jessen regrets being on 90 Day Fiance

Michael also admitted that he regrets his time on 90 Day Fiance and said if he had a chance to do it over again, he would opt out!

“The short answer is no, I wouldn’t do the show. Of course not,” remarked Michael. “Even if nothing would have changed in terms of Julianna and I’s relationship… our circumstances right now.”

However, the dad-of-two explained that his regret in doing reality TV “had nothing to do with judgments about the show, the quality of it, or what portrayal for better or worse.”

He continued, “but just that, you know, in general, making that decision to be on some reality program [and] open up your life.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.