90 Day Fiance: Memphis writes lengthy post about women bashing her because of Hamza

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith has been having a very difficult time with online critics and she recently responded to the ongoing backlash.

She has received harsh criticisms about her relationship with Hamza Moknii and it has become overwhelming for the new reality TV personality.

Rumors have been floating around that Memphis and Hamza have already called it quits. However, while Hamza has been getting nothing but support from viewers, it’s been the total opposite for Memphis.

The 34-year-old recently spoke out about women spewing hate at her and urged them to do better.

Memphis Smith speaks out after being bashed by 90 Day Fiance viewers

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star aired her frustrations on social media with a slew of messages regarding the things she’s had to endure from people online.

Despite the rumors, we’re still unclear about the true status of Memphis and Hamza’s relationship, but we’ll find out soon enough. Either way, viewers have not been very kind to her and she recently spoke out about it on Instagram.

“This is the problem with the world! Whenever a woman tries to speak her truth other women want to spew their hate and say oh you need a therapist,” wrote Memphis. “What we want is for women like us to know that they are not alone.”

“Let’s normalize giving positivity instead of hatred…if you don’t like the message I am sending just move along,” she later added.

Memphis’s lengthy social media posts come on the heels of a tearful video in which she accused Hamza’s sister of bashing her.

However, viewers have been siding with Hamza as rumors continue to float around and Memphis told them in her post to “stay woke.”

“Why are women so quick to down another woman over a man?” she questioned. “When men see that a woman is willing to dog another woman, they truly do not have respect for you.”

Memphis Smith speaks on the constant hate she receives online

Despite the hate and negative comments she has received, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star also has her supporters.

In another Instagram message, Memphis revealed that her true purpose for doing the show was to show people that “You are never defined by your trauma.”

“You can always turn them around no matter who says what about you,” she added.

In another post, Memphis dished on the constant hate she has received online and noted “People often hate what they don’t have or what they [weren’t] able to obtain.”

“I see why people hate me now because they couldn’t achieve even half of what I have with all the demons that have attacked and tried to destroy me,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.