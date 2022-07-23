90 Day Fiance: Memphis takes a break from her stressful life during girls night out

Memphis Smith enjoys a night out with her girls. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis Smith joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

Her relationship with Hamza Moknii wasn’t always easy. The two struggled with communicating due to their language barriers and had different plans for the future.

Despite their issues, they still got married and even had a baby together.

After the show ended, things got complicated for the couple. Their arguments started happening more frequently and accusations of abuse in the relationship began to surface.

It wasn’t long before the couple announced their separation. Since then, Memphis has been doing her best to show she’s moved on from the marriage.

Hoping to get some rest from her demanding career and three children, Memphis gave herself a break and enjoyed a night out with her girlfriends.

Memphis recently shared a few photos from her girls night out. She kept her outfit casual, wearing a blue, floral print outfit with while sandals. In the photos, Memphis is smiling with her friends as they have a few drinks and enjoy each other’s company.

In her caption, she wrote, “Live life like there is no tomorrow! Life is too short…no pun intended. When you have the opportunity, take a break from the stress of the world and let your hair down.”

She added, “Thank you to my friends for getting me out the house and showing me how to have fun again. It was much needed!”

The group of friends attended Muskegon Bike Time, which is an event for motorcycle enthusiasts. About the event, Memphis said, “Muskegon Bike Time was on point! Everyone came out and the vibe was everything. Definitely made me fall back in love with this town.”

Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii struggle with co-parenting their daughter

Soon after their season of Before the 90 Days aired, it was revealed that Memphis had given birth to a baby girl. This is the couple’s first and only child together, while Memphis has two older children from previous relationships.

Amid their separation, Hamza began sharing how he had not seen his daughter in months. He started posting on social media how being apart from her was hurting him and he hoped to see her soon.

It was also revealed that while Memphis continued to live in Michigan, Hamza decided to move to Chicago. The decision was allegedly made after he did not enjoy living in the smaller city where Memphis resides.

In recent months, the couple have both shared how unhappy they became towards the end of their relationship. After multiple statements, Memphis made a declaration that she would no longer discuss Hamza publicly and will focus on raising her children. The couple hopes to come to an agreement so that they both can be in their daughter’s life.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.