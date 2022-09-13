90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith issues warning to those claiming she lost custody of her kids

Memphis Smith released a message aimed at people talking about the custody of her children. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Memphis Smith and Tunisian native Hamza Moknii broke up shortly after the Season 5 Tell All was filmed.

Since then, Hamza has moved to the Chicago area while Memphis has remained in Michigan. The pair have been locked in a custody battle regarding their daughter who Hamza indirectly claims Memphis won’t let him see.

Hamza has often complained on social media about missing his daughter and his sister Rawia slammed Memphis for keeping his daughter from him against a judge’s orders.

However, Hamza recently shared a post excited that he was going to see his daughter soon, citing, “they have laws to help a parent who wants to see his daughter.”

Now it seems Memphis is firing back at claims she appears to have seen regarding the custody of her children and them possibly being taken away from her.

In her address, she warned of consequences for those trying to defame her.

Memphis Smith issues warning regarding custody of her children

Through her Instagram Stories, Memphis issued a statement to those speaking out against her regarding the custody of her children.

She wrote, “I’ve been quiet long enough, Please people do not waste your time and energy listening to blogs/internet gossi[ that feed you very false and cruel lies.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She continued, “I have NOT lost custody of anyone! My kids and I are great and blessed!”

Memphis finished with the warning, “Making affirmative statements that are false to defame a person can lead can lead to repercussions fo the person doing the defaming.”

Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis Smith has three children with three different fathers

34-year-old Memphis explained that her two children had two different dads while she was on Before the 90 Days.

When Memphis was talking about her relationship with Hamza before they had met in person, she talked about wanting a good father figure for her two existing kids.

Memphis went to Tunisia with the intention to meet Hamza one week, marry him the next, and honeymoon the week after that before returning to America and filing the spousal visa.

At the end of her trip during the honeymoon, Memphis found out she was pregnant.

When critics doubted the paternity because of the short time frame, Memphis said, “Hamza stated I was in Tunisia from January 7th through February 3rd, right! Well, check out the conception of an October baby.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.