Hamza Moknii’s sister Rawia claims Memphis Smith won’t let Hamza see their daughter

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers have come to know that Season 5 couple Hamza Moknii and Memphis Smith welcomed a baby girl together in America.

At Season 5’s Tell All, Hamza and Memphis showed up as a couple still, and Hamza said he arrived in America shortly after his daughter was born.

However, not long after the Tell All, things between Memphis and Hamza drastically fell apart to the point where Memphis was seemingly bashing Hamza on social media.

At that time, Hamza was letting his 90 Day following know that he wasn’t able to see his daughter and was living in the Chicago area.

Now, Hamza’s sister Rawia, who viewers know from the show, has spilled some tea over claims that Memphis is ignoring a judge’s orders and not allowing Hamza access to his daughter at all.

Neither Memphis nor Hamza have publically talked about what happened in their marriage for things to get to the point they are now. Each one has skirted around the topic and has insinuatingly thrown shade at one another.