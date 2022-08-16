Hamza Moknii’s sister Rawia claims Memphis Smith won’t let Hamza see their daughter

Now, Hamza’s sister Rawia, who viewers know from the show, has spilled some tea over claims that Memphis is ignoring a judge’s orders and not allowing Hamza access to his daughter at all.
Neither Memphis nor Hamza have publically talked about what happened in their marriage for things to get to the point they are now. Each one has skirted around the topic and has insinuatingly thrown shade at one another.
On Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Memphis went to Tunisia to meet Hamza for the first time with the intention to meet him one week, marry him the next, and honeymoon the week after that. They had a very turbulent time with communication but ended up pregnant by the end of Memphis’ stay.
Hamza Moknii’s sister Rawia revealed alleged information about Hamza’s ability to see his daughter
Hamza’s sister Rawia used her Instagram Stories to make an announcement about Hamza’s inability to see his daughter due to the alleged behavior of Memphis.
Rawia wrote, “I want to know something, is it normal in America when someone ignores a judge’s ruling because in Tunisia this exposes us to penalties.”
She explained, “My brother suffers a lot and did not give up on seeing his daughter, but although the judge allowed him to visit his daughter she prevent him and does not send us a picture or video of her.”
Rawia finished by saying, “We have suffered a lot in our childhood and my brother cannot bear the separation of his daughter anyone, he suffers a lot pray for him please.”
Memphis Smith already has two children
Before the 90 Day viewers learned that Memphis already had two children by two different fathers at the time she embarked on her relationship with Hamza. She only had custody of one, however.
She explained that she wanted to bring home a father for her kids.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.