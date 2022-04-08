90 Day Fiance: Memphis shows off her baby bump, slams criticisms for having 3 baby daddies

Memphis Smith came out swinging at critics who slammed her for having three kids with three different fathers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith defended herself against critics who slammed her for having three kids with three different fathers.

This season on Before the 90 Days, viewers were shocked, right along with Memphis’ husband Hamza Moknii, when she announced she was pregnant after just a few weeks in Tunisia.

90 Day Fiance viewers questioned the timeline of Memphis’ pregnancy, given the short amount of time she was with Hamza before getting a positive pregnancy test.

After briefly making her Instagram private after getting fed up with trolls, Memphis has made her account public again and recently shared a message about her children, whom she shares with three different baby daddies.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith shows off baby bump

On Thursday, Memphis shared two pics of herself posing and showing off her baby bump. The nurse practitioner looked happy and healthy in the pics.

“No matter what is going on in my life… ALL of my children are a BLESSING!” Memphis began her caption.

She continued, “There are so many beautiful, loving women who are unable to experience this for themselves but that doesn’t mean we do not ALL know how BEAUTIFUL the love of a child brings regardless if they are biological or NOT!”

Memphis shared this season that she grew up in the foster care system and revealed in her caption that she has come full circle, becoming a foster parent herself.

“EVERY single child I have produced or taken care of as a previous FOSTER mother myself…I have LOVED in EVERY WAY! Children are OUR FUTURE and WE ALL must POUR into THEM and LEAD by EXAMPLE!” Memphis stated before telling her fans that she’s mindful of how she portrays herself in front of her children.

Memphis shades haters who criticize her for having 3 baby daddies

“When you think they aren’t looking BABY they are examining your every move! I am nurturing KINGS & QUEENS 👑 My children have motivated me to be a better mother, friend, sister, nurse and person in EVERY WAY!”

When it comes to the remarks she gets for having three baby daddies, Memphis shrugged them off and made it clear that regardless of her circumstances, she and her children are well-taken care of.

“You may say oh she has 3 children by 3 different dads …SO!!👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽” Memphis wrote. “My children are ALL LOVED and I will do EVERYTHING in my power to protect their peace! And in my AMY VOICE, “ My kids are WELL taken care of and my BILLS are PAID!” 👌🏽💪🏽🤷🏽‍♀️”

During Part 1 of the Tell All, viewers were pleasantly surprised to see that Hamza was finally able to join Memphis in America, having received his spousal visa. There are still plenty of unanswered questions about Memphis and Hamza’s relationship status as well as their child.

As Hamza promised his fans earlier this season, “There are still many surprises,” so 90 Day Fiance fans will have to stay tuned.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.