90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith enjoys farm life in sunflower shorts set

Memphis Smith in a sunflower shorts set, had fun at a farm. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Memphis Smith took a break from her usual religious, social media reshares, and motivational posts to share a recent adventure she had on a farm.

Memphis posed in a matching white, and sunflower-printed shorts and cami set paired with flip-flops while holding a bushel of sunflowers and a few other colorful flowers.

The 35-year-old mother of three had a big smile on her face in the first two photos she shared that featured herself in a farm setting.

Memphis posted four other photos in the six-photo total carousel that highlighted different flowers and the farm itself in images she said that she took herself.

The post was geotagged at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in Michigan, and Memphis gave a lot of information in her caption about herself, Michigan, her outlook for her children, and her new hobby.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Memphis on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, where she went to Tunisia to meet her now-estranged-husband Hamza Moknii for the first time and marry him there.

Memphis Smith talked about farm life in a sunflower shorts set

Memphis accompanied her Instagram post with a caption covering several different topics.

She wrote, “There is so much beauty in the world 🌎 Michigan happens to have a variety of different beautiful sceneries. I’ve always preferred enjoying what the earth has to offer naturally. Encouraging my children to learn and appreciate what the land gives us.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Her caption continued, “Lewis Farms is definitely a family favorite! Flowers 💐 🌸 🌹 I love so much! It was nice to take the opportunity to grab some!”

Lastly, Memphis remarked, “Photography has also always been a fun hobby (the pictures taken by me). Life is too short not to live it to the fullest… P.S. I think the adults have even more fun than the kids 🤭.”

Memphis Smith spoke out about the custody of her children.

Memphis Smith recently threatened her critics, who have apparently been saying that she lost custody of her kids.

She asserted, “I have NOT lost custody of anyone! My kids and I are great and blessed!” continuing, “Making affirmative statements that are false to defame a person can lead can lead to repercussions for the person doing the defaming.”

It is unclear if Memphis’ assertion was in response to anything related to what Hamza and his family have been saying.

Hamza recently shared the good news that he would be able to see his daughter soon after months of not seeing her.

His sister Rawia claimed that Memphis has been ignoring the judge’s order and not allowing Hamza any interaction with their daughter.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.