90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca shares new photo on social media, looks nothing like she does on the show

Mahogany Roca recently shared a selfie online and it looks nothing like the Before the 90 Days star that 90 Day Fiance viewers are watching this season.

This season on Before the 90 Days, viewers met Ben Rathbun, a 52-year-old American looking for love in South America.

Ben met 24-year-old Mahogany, a native of Peru, after he slid into her DMs on social media.

Things got off to a rocky start and Ben and Mahogany’s relationship has kept 90 Day Fiance viewers confused all season. Between not knowing whether Ben was being catfished, Ben and Mahogany’s glaring age difference, and 90 Day Fiance fans assuming Mahogany wasn’t real or a paid actress, Before the 90 Days fans have speculated a lot.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mahogany Roca shares new selfie

Now, 90 Day Fiance fans might be speculating whether Mahogany’s latest photo on social media is really her.

Earlier this week, Mahogany shared a selfie on Instagram. The pic had no caption and showed her sitting with her legs crossed, donning a short, skintight, white dress.

Mahogany’s hair was blonde in the photo, which she wore down and parted in the middle, with waves cascading past her shoulders.

Her makeup was neutral for the snap, in which she didn’t smile, but gave a serious face to the camera, showing plenty of leg in the process.

The beautiful photo, however, interestingly does not look much like the Mahogany that 90 Day Fiance viewers are used to seeing on TV. Everything in the selfie is different from her appearance on TV, including her skin tone, hair color, eye color, and physique.

It’s likely that the photo is heavily filtered, like most of the ones she sent to Ben while they were getting to know each other.

Mahogany’s fans gush over her beauty in latest pic

Mahogany’s followers took to the comments where they complimented her on the photo and played up her beauty.

“Such a beauty, hard to describe in only so many words,” wrote one of Mahogany’s admirers.

Another commented simply with a red heart emoji while another penned, “You look great.”

Paying homage to her native country of Peru, one commenter wrote, “Lima’s finest 🙌”

“You’re so beautiful!” commented another one of Mahogany’s fans and yet another complimented her new hairstyle and wrote, “Love the hair.”

For now, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans will have to judge for themselves whether they think the photo is really Mahogany with lots of filters, or if it’s someone completely different and we’re all being duped.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.