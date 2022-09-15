90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik looks happy in black dress with high slit after sad day

Loren Brovarnik is feeling better after having a rough day. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovanirk is feeling better nine days postpartum and it’s good to see the 90 Day Fiance star in better spirits. She got all dressed up in a black dress with a high slit and snapped a few photos which she shared on social media.

Loren’s mood turned around dramatically from a few hours prior when she tearfully opened up to her followers about how she was feeling.

In a video posted to her social media, Loren admitted that she wasn’t okay and told people that sometimes it is perfectly fine to feel that way.

She got a slew of support from her 1.4 million followers, and several TLC cast members also sent their love to the mom-of-three and reassured her that things would be okay.

Loren’s confession came only days after she returned from the hospital after giving birth to her baby girl Ariel Raya Brovarnik. Ariel joins her brothers Shai and Asher as the third and final child for Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik.

The couple is now parents to three kids under the age of three and things became a little overwhelming for Loren a few days after she gave birth.

After her tearful confession, the 34-year-old asked for advice on how to get through a rough day and something must have worked because now she’s in better spirits.

Loren Brovarnik looks happy in a black dress with a high slit

Loren shared a new photo on Instagram with a big smile on her face as she got all dressed up for a day out.

The new mom wore a comfy black dress with pockets and a high slit. She snapped a selfie in the full-length mirror showing off her white sneakers and white socks and followers couldn’t help but notice her clean bedroom with nothing out of place.

Loren had her hair in a high ponytail and she added a layered necklace and a silver bracelet.

Meanwhile, she shared a few different angles as she posed for the snapshots with one hand in her pocket for a front and side view of the stylish outfit.

Loren Brovarnik is feeling good (ish) after a sad day

The 90 Day Fiance star has come a long way since her post that found her in tears and admittedly feeling sad.

However, Loren noted in her Instagram hashtag that she’s taking things one day at a time as she continues to heal after giving birth.

“It’s a new day and I’m 9 days postpartum and feeling good (ish) #momfluencer #postpartum #postpartumjourney #daybyday #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days,” she captioned the post.

Loren, who is known for being very honest with her social media followers got a lot of positive feedback after she opened up about her postpartum journey.

