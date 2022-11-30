90 Day Fiance: Liz Woods shows off new ombre hair and microblading

Liz Woods debuted a new hairstyle along with other new physical changes. Pic credit: TLC

Liz Woods, the fiancee of 90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown, decided to change up her look and share it with her 90 Day following.

The 29-year-old Southern Californian tends not to over-post on social media, but her new style reveal came with the premise that she “needed a change.”

In a single selfie shot shared with her 176k followers, Liz looked right at the camera with a soft smile on her face as the image appeared to have a light filter.

The two front strands of her normally all-dark brunette hair appeared much lighter and several other strands within the rest of her hair seemed to have the same lightened effect.

Liz looked possibly barefaced in the photo with her eyebrows looking defined with a pronounced arch.

In her caption, she shouted out her need for a change along with her hairdresser, microblade technician, and skincare clinic.

Liz Woods talked about her appearance and what Big Ed Brown thinks

Liz is currently a cast member on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and has spoken out about what Big Ed thinks of her appearance.

While sitting down with her friend after she and Ed got into a public fight in front of that friend days before, Liz revealed that Ed told her to lose weight.

She said he shows her old pictures of herself and asks when she will be that size again. Furthermore, Liz divulged that the only time Ed doesn’t bother her about her whereabouts and time away is when she is at the gym.

Liz said that Ed had no leg to stand on and that she felt insecure about the way Ed made her feel about her appearance.

Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown are engaged

Big Ed and Liz got engaged at the end of Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life after getting back together only days before.

Happily Ever After? viewers watched the pair have a nasty and toxic fight after their engagement party in which Liz threw her engagement ring in a bush and insults were thrown both ways.

Despite the volatility of their relationship, Ed and Liz decided not to call off their engagement and go to therapy instead.

Last episode, they had another engagement party in Ed’s native state of Arkansas with most of his family.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.