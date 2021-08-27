90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima responds to a fan question about dying while under the knife

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Lima is known for being very transparent with fans regarding her plastic surgery. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Lima has never been shy about her love of plastic surgery and has a reputation of being very transparent with fans on social media about the extensive process.

The Brazilian beauty recently swapped out her breast implants for a larger pair and completed the transformation with liposuction around various parts of her body.

Not long after, the conversation got dark as Larissa responded to a fan question regarding the risks of plastic surgery and the possibility of dying under the knife.

Larissa Lima responds to fan question about dying while under the knife

The mother of two interacts with her followers frequently about her cosmetic procedures and she recently shared a message that she received from a fan.

“Don’t you get scared of dying under the knife Larissa. You have guts, I must admit,” the user wrote.

“I don’t because my plastic surgeon is 4 times board certified. I’m [healthy] and yes liposuction is scary but once you are sleeping, I think you don’t feel the fear,” Larissa Lima wrote.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She reiterates to her fans to do their research regarding their procedures, “I love plastic surgery. That’s the reason pay less can be dangerous, pick your surgeon very carefully.”

Larissa Lima reminds fans to do their research regarding any type of plastic surgery. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

As of now, the 35-year-old is in the healing process and is planning a big reveal for her procedures online.

Larissa had surgery on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance fans will remember when Larissa asked then-boyfriend Eric Nichols to front the bill for her first round of plastic surgery. Since then, times have definitely changed as the ex-90 Day Fiance star now pulls in a hefty income from her content creation on adult platforms.

While OnlyFans just announced drastic changes, she teamed up with another 90 Day Fiance alum, Stephanie Matto, to assist in the launching of the upcoming adult platform, Unfiltrd. Marketed as ‘a new way to connect with your favorites’, the NSFW platform prides itself on not taking a high percentage from its users.

Proudly displayed on Unfiltrd’s Instagram in a sexy, all-white outfit, Larissa is featured as a founding creator alongside other 90 Day Fiance alums Tom Brooks and Stephanie Davidson,

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.