90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies slams claim she was rude to one of her supporters

Was Kimberly Menzies rude to a viewer? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kimberly Menzies is refuting claims that she was rude to a viewer who saw her out in public recently.

The person blasted Kimberly online and recounted their interaction. However, the San Diego native shared the comment and made it known that the incident did not go down the way it was portrayed.

Kimberly recently achieved reality TV fame following her stint on the popular TLC show last season and since then, she’s made the most of her newfound popularity.

Much like the majority of the 90 Day cast, Kimberly is making extra cash off her fame by joining Cameo– where fans pay to have their favorite stars record unique messages for their loved ones. Kimberly has over 50 five-star reviews on the platform after becoming well-liked by viewers of the show.

However, she rubbed one TV viewer the wrong way during a visit to Target and the person took to social media to bash her.

Kimberly Menzies refutes the claim she was rude to a supporter

One person attempted to blast the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star after spotting her at Target recently, but her story is being disputed by Kimberly.

The woman claims she saw Kimberly and recognized her from the show. However, after looking in Kimberly’s direction she claimed that the TLC cast member snubbed her. The commenter noted that she “wasn’t even planning on saying hi” but the 50-year-old gave her the “’talk to the hand’ motion and scoffed.”

“I feel rejected,” claimed the poster.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

However, Kimberly shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram Story and told her side of what happened.

“If you saw this, please know this isn’t what happened,” noted Kimberly, who then went on to explain that she was actually talking to someone else when the incident occurred.

“[I] put my hand up to tell this lady to wait. I don’t treat people like that. SMH,” she explained.

Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Kimberly Menzies is living her best life

Meanwhile, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been doing quite fine since the show ended. Not only is she cashing in on Cameo, but she recently snagged another TLC gig as well.

Kimberly and her son Jamal are now part of the Pillow Talk cast, dissecting Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Although, viewers have mixed opinions about the mother-son duo on the show.

Nonetheless, Kimberly is not letting the naysayers change her mood. She recently shared a photo on Instagram in a stylish outfit and a big smile.

Kimberly also had a positive message for her followers writing, “Always live your best life!”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.