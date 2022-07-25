90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies ‘chooses to be happy’ in smiling pictures

Kimberly Menzies told 90 Day Fiance fans she was happy while representing America and Nigeria. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kimberly Menzies is gearing up on social media for her appearance on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?.

To do that, Kim showed off an unbothered and joyful demeanor while wearing a shirt representing both America and Nigeria, where her partner Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar is from.

In the caption, Kim explained that she had many reasons to be happy and that she was choosing happiness for herself.

Kim often likes to clap back at her haters, but this time she got ahead and let them know she was in a good place.

90 Day viewers saw Kim on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, where she traveled to Tanzania to meet Usman for the first time. He was filming for a music video titled and about his ex-girlfriend, Zara.

Usman and Kim had a ton of trouble communicating effectively, and Kim became enraged by Usman several times for not moving fast enough to make her his girlfriend.

Kimberly Menzies let 90 Day Fiance fans know she is happy

Kim shared two photos with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram where she had a beaming smile. In one of the pictures, Kim showed off her shirt with the American flag on one half and the Nigerian flag on the other shaped in a heart.

In Kim’s caption, she wrote, “There are many reasons to be happy. I choose to be happy!”

What can viewers expect from Kimberly Menzies on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Kim will be traveling to Nigeria this time around to meet Usman and his family in their home country.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Kim will be trying to gain access to his family’s good graces while navigating their cultural differences.

90 Day viewers know Kim can get very spicy towards Usman, given that she threw a drink in his face on Before the 90 Days.

On Happily Ever After?, it looks like Kim will be throwing something else on Usman after she becomes displeased.

Whether Kim’s trust issues with Usman will be the cause or if something new will set her off remains unknown, but viewers should catch the upcoming season for answers.

Either way, however, Kim has made it clear through her social media that she and Usman are still together present day.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.