90 Day Fiance: Kim doesn’t regret pricey gifts for Sojaboy says ‘people can think what they want’

Kim Menzies has no regrets about her relationship with Sojaboy. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kim Menzies might be getting teased online for showering Sojaboy with gifts during their initial meeting, but the reality TV newbie doesn’t care.

Kim left the U.S and met up with Sojaboy in Tanzania, where he was shooting a music video, but while Sojaboy came to meet her empty-handed, Kim had lots of gifts for her potential boyfriend.

The 51-year-old showed up at the airport to pick up Sojaboy with a bouquet of red roses, and there were more gifts waiting for him when they got back to the hotel. Viewers were shocked when Kim gifted her pending beau a brand new Macbook Pro and a Playstation 5 after meeting him in person for the first time.

However, Kim is not letting the naysayers get to her, and she recently admitted that she has no regrets about giving Sojaboy the expensive gifts.

Kim says viewers can think what they want about her relationship with Sojaboy

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star had a recent chat with Us Weekly, and her pricey gifts for Sojaby was a major topic of conversation.

Kim is well aware that people have been clowning her online for spending all that money on the 32-year-old when he didn’t even want to sleep in the same room with her. After getting the pricey electronics, Sojaboy snatched them up and went to his own room for the night.

Some viewers felt that Kim is simply a sugar mama and nothing more, but she is brushing off the criticism.

“People can think what they want,” Kim told the media outlet. “I know what kind of woman I am. I know what kind of man Usman is.”

She also commented on Usman fleeing the room after getting his presents and noted, “It wasn’t like that, you know? So, some things have been misconstrued…”

Kim tells the haters to bring it on

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star made it clear that she has no regrets about her actions despite what people have to say about them.

“I would do it all over again,” said Kim.

As for the negative feedback she’s been getting about her relationship with Sojaboy, Kim doesn’t care. As a matter of fact, she is ready for the haters.

“The criticism is a lot, I get a lot of hate, but I get a lot of love too,” confessed Kim.

The California native later added, “People see you through 15 minutes an episode. They don’t know my life, they don’t know what I’ve been through in 51 years so they can judge me… haters bring it on!”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.