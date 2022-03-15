90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins snags Shein collab following domestic violence charge

Karine Martins has partnered with Shein and shared her first promotional post following her recent domestic violence charges. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins appears to be in good spirits following her recent domestic violence charge. The 26-year-old mother of two has partnered up with clothing company Shein and shared a promotional post online.

In the post, Karine smiled as she showed off several outfits. Her caption noted the collaboration with Shein.

This has been Karine’s first post on her page since her domestic violence charge went public.

Karine appears to be moving on with her life after a recent domestic violence charge came to light against her.

It looks as though she’s put her legal and relationship problems aside to try and earn some income by promoting the clothing brand Shein.

In a short video, Karine looked happy as she displayed two different outfits for 90 Day Fiance fans. One look featured a pair of black slacks coupled with a brown long sleeve top. The other was a light-colored flouncy dress.

Shein’s logo tag was placed at the bottom of the video.

In her caption, Karine promoted the two styles and dropped her discount code before telling fans what the items were called and giving their item numbers.

Now that Karine has partnered with Shein, 90 Day Fiance fans may start seeing more promotional content from her.

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle have had a troubled marriage for years

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were introduced to Paul and Karine on Season 1 of the hit spinoff, and their happiness was short-lived.

Between Paul’s erratic behavior and the couple’s lack of money, things spiraled into ugliness pretty quickly.

Karine and Paul had their first son in Brazil and brought him to America to find a better life. But when Paul couldn’t provide financially, they went back to Brazil.

That’s when a slew of domestic violence allegations arose, and they were fired from the network. Since then, the troubled couple has had a second child, made bizarre OnlyFans content, and moved back to America.

Currently, Paul and Karine are broken up, and Paul has hurled many accusations against Karine and her parenting which she has been denying.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.