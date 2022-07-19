90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins shows off new side style hair

Karine Martins shared a selfie with 90 Day Fiance fans showing off a new hairstyle. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has been active on social media despite the recent drama surrounding the custody of her children with her estranged husband, Paul Staehle.

Karine loves to share selfies of various kinds, and while she sometimes speaks about the drama in her life, it is often not direct and leaves questions unanswered.

Drama aside, Karine showed off a new hairstyle to 90 Day Fiance fans, featuring a side style of pulled-back hair in rows.

Karine is known to have straight dark hair that she often just wears down. She did go through a phase where she dyed it blue but has not been adventurous with color since.

90 Day Fiance fans first met then-21-year-old Karine on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days when Paul, 12 years her senior, went down to the Amazon in Brazil to meet her for the first time.

Since then, their relationship was featured on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days before they spent one season each on The Other Way and Happily Ever After?. The controversial couple was ultimately fired from the network amid domestic violence allegations.

Karine Martins showed off new hairstyle to 90 Day Fiance fans

Through her Instagram Stories, Karine posted a selfie and showed off a new hairstyle she was sporting.

Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

The look featured the front half of one side of her head done in several pulled-back rows.

At the end of the rows, the sections of hair were held with what looked like little rubber bands.

Karine had a full face of makeup and gave a slight smirk in the filtered photo.

Karine Martins used to have OnlyFans

When Karine was pregnant with her second child and still together with Paul, she joined OnlyFans.

She put out a bunch of content on her own and also featured Paul in several videos.

Karine’s OnlyFans account is currently deactivated, but Paul recently gave an interview where he said Karine made over 200k in the 12 months she was on the site.

Paul also claimed that all the OnlyFans money is gone now. He spoke about how Karine allegedly spent the money: “She took her family first class to Rio, she spent a month at Disney World Resort, she bought a house in Brazil, all brand new appliances.”

Furthermore, Paul said that Karine had an $800 a week spending habit on Fashion Nova.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.