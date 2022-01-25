90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins reveals if she’ll return to Brazil after divorce from Paul Staehle

Will Karine Martins return to Brazil after divorce from Paul Staehle? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins is in the process of divorce from estranged husband Paul Staehle but will she stay in the U.S when the divorce is finalized? The Brazilian native opened up about where she plans to reside once she has officially severed ties with Paul during a recent chat on social media.

Karine and Paul have been married for four years and have two kids together. However, the pair recently called it quits for good after years of breakups and makeups.

Things have been toxic between them for quite some time and a lot of their drama has played out on social media.

Most recently a video showing Karine abusing Paul hit the blogs and since then the tumultuous couple has made some nasty accusations against each other. While they have been down this road before, Karine claims to be serious about divorcing her husband this time.

Paul has already filed the divorce papers and Karine has moved out of the Louisville, Kentucky home that they once shared while the boys remain with Paul.

However, will she head back to Brazil for good when the divorce is finalized?

Karine Martins reveals if she’ll leave the U.S after divorce from Paul Staehle

The 90 Day Fiance star answered questions from her Instagram followers who wanted to know about her future plans.

One person asked if she plans to remain in the U.S or return to Brazil after her divorce from Paul.

“I love Brazil, don’t take me wrong. It’s my birth country and where my first family is,” responded Karine. “Now I have my own children and they are my new inner family. That said, it’s not fair with them to stay away from any of their parents. “

However, Karine made it clear that she has no plans to abandon her home country.

“I will be living here and eventually going to spend vacation in Brazil,” she explained.

Karine Martins wants her children to grow up in the U.S

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to open up to fans in her Instagram Q & A and many people were curious about where she plans to live.

After getting another question about her plans Karine explained why she wants her kids to grow up in the U.S.

“I want my children to live in the U.S and grow up here,” confessed Karine. “It’s a great place to live.”

Meanwhile, Karine has to spend time away from Pierre and Ethan amid her divorce from Paul who recently accused her of leaving their kids.

We don’t know what kind of arrangement the estranged couple will make regarding who will get primary custody of the kids or if they’ll split things 50/50. For now, we just have to wait and see how the divorce pans out in court.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.