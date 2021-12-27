90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins has nowhere to go, says Paul Staehle threw her out of the house

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle are at odds again. Pic credit: TLC

Things are not improving between tumultuous 90 Day Fiance couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, actually, it’s getting worse. Karine’s recent claim is that Paul has kicked her out of their Louisville, Kentucky home and she currently has nowhere to go.

The mom-of-two also claimed in a series of messages recently posted to social media that her husband wants to take everything from her. Things have been tense in the Staehle household ever since a home video footage of Karine abusing Paul hit the blogs last week.

After the troubling incident occurred the two spent some time apart but Paul soon returned home to Karine and the kids. However, things are still very volatile between the couple and it seems a recent accusation about Karine cheating on Paul has led to him booting her from their home.

Karine Martins says Paul Staehle threw her out of their home

The 90 Day Fiance couple is at it once again and this time Karine claims she now has nowhere to go after Paul kicked her out of their home.

Karine posted a series of messages to her Instagram Story this morning and updated her followers on everything that’s been going on between her and Paul– and it’s chaotic, to say the least.

In one post Karine wrote, “I’m away from home with nowhere to go and I will be without internet because Paul will block my internet.”

Another post read, “Paul threw me out of the house because of that number…the person said that I’m cheating on Paul and that I’m not going to school.”

Karine refuted the claims that she hasn’t been going to school and explained that Paul is the one who takes her to the location each day.

“Who drops me off at school is Paul,” said Karine. “And when Paul doesn’t take me to school he asks for Uber and he can see if Uber always leaves me at school.”

Karina Martins says Paul Staehle ‘wants to take everything’ from her

The 90 Day Fiance stat shared a few more messages on her Instagram Story this morning. In one instance she accused Paul of doing things to make her look bad and claimed he wants to take everything from her.

“I’m so tired of him always saying I’m the crazy person. He’s manipulative and he does anything to make him never look bad,” she wrote. “I can never defend myself [because] he always says I’m putting gasoline on the fire.”

She continued, “I was nice to him at Christmas but I’m so exhausted from it all.”

“I have two kids that I love very much with all my soul. He wants to take everything from me,” Karine added.

