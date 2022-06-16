90 Day Fiance: Kara calls out viewer for ‘dumb question’ about finding love outside the U.S.

Kara Bass did not like a question she was asked by a 90 Day Fiance viewer. Pic credit: TLC

New 90 Day Fiance cast member Kara Bass got sassy with a viewer after they asked her a question on social media that she didn’t like about finding love outside the US.

Kara did a Q&A with 90 Day fans on Instagram and was asked why she looked outside the US for a husband.

The question apparently irked Kara enough for her to call the question out as “dumb.”

90 Day viewers are currently watching Kara and Guillermo Rojer on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Kara Bass called out a 90 Day Fiance viewers for their ‘dumb question’

While doing a Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram, Kara was asked, “Nothing against it, but, as beautiful as you are, what made you want to look outside the US for a husband?”

To which Kara replied, “1. Being ‘beautiful’ has nothing to do [with] if someone is somehow ‘deserving’ of an American person.”

She continued, “2. People don’t choose where they fall in love. In my case, I was working abroad and met G there. I wasn’t searching for anything except [money flying emojis].”

Kara finished by saying, “3. Thanks for following but that’s a dumb**s question.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kara didn’t like a question she was asked. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara’s response to her fan was sharp with an apparent annoyed undertone.

Guillermo Rojer told Kara Bass that he wanted her to change on 90 Day Fiance

Guillermo has voiced his concerns several times this season about Kara’s controlling behavior. Guillermo has said that he wants to be treated as an equal and a part of the decision-making instead of being bulldozed over.

Kara’s ex-boyfriend also called Kara out to Guillermo for being bossy and controlling in their relationship where she ultimately cheated.

Kara said that her relationship with Guillermo has changed because he led the way most of the time when they lived in the Dominican Republic and now the roles have been reversed in America.

A spoiler has already come to light this season about Kara and Guillermo’s relationship. The pair appear to have tied the knot and are currently married according to Kara’s friend’s post on Instagram. This means that Guillermo might have felt comfortable enough with Kara’s behavior to get married.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.