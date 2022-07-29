90 Day Fiance: Kara Bass has a message for people sending her nasty comments

Kara isn’t fazed by the nasty comments she receives from trolls. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newbie Kara Bass isn’t bothered by the nasty comments she receives from her haters.

The 29-year-old Virginia native joined Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her Venezuelan-born fiance-turned-husband, Guillermo Rojer.

Viewers have watched the couple navigate life together in America, experiencing their fair share of ups and downs. They’ve managed to overcome their differences, though, and last week, they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony before their friends and family.

Despite Kara and Guillermo’s happy ending, she says she still receives nasty comments from 90 Day Fiance viewers who have some not-so-nice things to say about her character.

Taking to Instagram, Kara addressed the rude comments in a sarcastic video she captioned, “The internet is a wild place my friends 🫣.”

For the video, Kara sat at the table as she stirred and drank her iced coffee, looking completely unbothered.

Kara Bass unbothered by nasty comments from 90 Day Fiance trolls

“Comments people have left after watching us on 90 Day Fiance,” read the text above her head in the video as she awaited the comments to appear.

The first comment read, “I hope he runs.” When it appeared above her head, Kara hilariously waved her “spirit” fingers in front of her face, closing her eyes and looking as though she couldn’t care less.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Next, the text read, “She’s disgusting and controlling,” as Kara waved her hands in front of her face, pretending to dance and clearly not caring about the comment.

The next slide showed a comment that read, “They definitely aren’t gonna get married.” In response to the comment, Kara pointed at her wedding ring as she waved her hand before the camera.

“She need to go to Alcoholics Anonymous,” read another comment, to which Kara reacted once again by throwing her hands in front of the camera while dancing.

The last nasty comment from a troll said, “Guillermo should be with me.” For the last comment, Kara nonchalantly waved both of her middle fingers in front of the camera.

Kara’s followers, including some of her Season 9 castmates from 90 Day Fiance, stopped by the comments where they appreciated her humorous response.

Kara’s fans, 90 Day Fiance castmates appreciate her humor

Miona Bell wrote, “Lol 😂😂🤍,” while Miona’s husband Jibri Bell replied with a crying-laughing emoji.

Thais Ramone felt Kara took one for the team: “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 very good. you spoke for all of us 💪”

“@thaisramoniee gotta just laugh at it sometimes 🙌🏼,” Kara admitted in response to Thais’ comment.

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Another one of Kara’s followers told her, “Isn’t the internet, is the people 😂😂😂😂, omg u made my day.”

Kara has come under fire this season for being controlling towards Guillermo, not only by viewers, but by Guillermo himself, as well as Kara’s ex-boyfriend. She’s also been blasted for taking her self-dubbed “cougar” title too far, as she and Guillermo are only six years apart in age.

Despite their struggles and the backlash from trolls, Kara and Guillermo have proven they’re made for each other and hopefully have what it takes to make it last.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.