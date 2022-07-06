90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio speaks on haters, says she’s having the longest pregnancy ever

Juliana Custodio shared her strategy for looking at haters and spoke about how long her pregnancy has felt. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio has finally found a way to feel at peace with her haters, but her new battle is with how long her pregnancy is feeling.

The 23-year-old Brazilian model has spoken out about the negative attention and comments she’s received from 90 Day Fiance viewers ever since she and Michael Jessen broke up in late 2021. Their breakup was public and nasty, and Juliana had a new man and was pregnant just one month later.

While she has avidly tried to focus on the positive parts of her pregnancy and has found solace in her supporters, Juliana has admitted several times that the negativity gets to her.

At eight months pregnant, making her initial announcement in late November 2021, Juliana also expressed that she felt like she had been pregnant forever.

Juliana Custodio spoke on her haters and her long pregnancy

Juliana let her 90 Day Fiance followers take part in the social media trend where they could send her anonymous messages. Some of which she responded to.

In particular, a fan wrote, “You said people constantly send you [negative] and some you get to read, you are so brave for choosing positivity and embracing your journey. Continue being you.”

To which Juliana replied, “Haters gonna hate (laughing/crying emojis), no matter what you do, they are just unhappy and frustrated people.”

Juliana also used her Instagram story to communicate how she was feeling about her pregnancy.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She shared a bed selfie and commented, “Morning. Today I completed 92838499283 years pregnant (laughing/crying emojis), the longest pregnancy ever.”

Juliana interacted with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram. Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

Juliana Custodio might not show her baby’s face on social media

While Juliana has chosen to make her pregnancy journey very public, she is not so sure that she will put her baby in the public eye once they’re born.

In a response to a fan, Juliana cited the amount of hate she has received for being authentic on social media and expressed feeling deterred to expose her baby to any negativity that may come their way.

Juliana alluded to certain people in her life who have especially been a negative influence but did not name names or say whether it was Michael she was wary of seeing her content.

Nonetheless, Juliana still seemed on the fence about how public she wanted to make her child’s life.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.