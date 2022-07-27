90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio shares details about giving birth to baby Benjamin

Juliana Custodio shares more about her delivery. Pic credit: TLC

Several days ago Juliana Custodio gave birth to her first child Benjamin James in Hamberg, Germany, where she now lives with her fiance Ben Obscura.

The 90 Day Fiance alum is at home bonding with her newborn and she has been opening up about being a first-time mom.

Juliana recently shared a post and gave her followers a glimpse of her birthing process. She also opened up about the day she finally went into labor and everything that happened before Benjamin’s arrival.

She posted photos of Benjamin’s adorable face, but so far it’s hard to tell if he looks more like his mom or his dad.

While Juliana is overjoyed that her bundle of joy is finally here, she admitted that giving birth was excruciating since she did it without an epidural. The new mom was happy to have the support of her fiance during the difficult moment, and she confessed that things got easier when he was by her side.

However, to start at the beginning, Juliana noted in her Instagram post that her water broke while she and Ben were at home watching TV. The couple arrived at the hospital an hour later and that’s how it all started.

Juliana Custodio shares details about giving birth to Benjamin

The 90 Day Fiance star said she was excited to meet her baby boy, but it took a while before he finally arrived.

“We arrived at the hospital at 8 p.m, they took us to the labor room, where we stayed until 3 a.m,” shared the new mom.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I was in excruciating pain, the midwives were so helpful, they tried everything to help relieve my pain,” she continued. “I couldn’t get an epidural because I was only 1cm dilated and it wasn’t progressing.”

The 23-year-old was temporarily moved to another room and Ben was not allowed inside, but he later rejoined her when it was time for the big moment.

“With his support and him by my side everything was so much easier, as soon as he left the pain became unbearable,” said the Brazilian native who noted that soon enough she was “excited that he was finally coming, that gave [me] so much strength.”

Juliana Custodio opted for a water birth

The video showed Juliana in a large tub and she chose that option “because it helped relieve the pain.”

After being put in the bath, the 90 Day Fiance alum said, “20 minutes later, our biggest love arrived. He changed our lives forever at that moment.”

She also had some sweet words for her fiance, Ben, adding, “I’m so grateful to have you by my side giving me strength the whole time.

“I’m very happy it happened the way it happened,” continued Juliana. “No birth plan, no medical intervention or medicine, everything happened so naturally, and it was all thanks to the amazing support I had from the midwives and my fiance.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.