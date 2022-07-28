90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina explains why she’s stressed and worried about deportation

Julia Trubkina shared immigration news with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Julia Trubkina updated fans about her immigration status after not following through with what she needed to.

While parts of Julia’s explanation were vague or hard to understand, the gist of things had to do with a paper that was missing.

The other component had to do with her and her husband Brandon Gibbs’ failure to apply for a green card renewal six months before Julia’s current one expired.

Julia did not detail what the exact remedy was for the stressful situation but did have an idea of what she needed to prove her status in America.

90 Day Fiance fans first met Julia and Brandon on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. Then they appeared on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Since then they have been the focus of several episodes of 90 Day Diaries this season and Julia was a guest on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All.

Julia Trubkina talked about stressful immigration issues

Through her Instagram Stories, Julia tried to open up to 90 Day Fiance viewers about her immigration issues.

She used four Stories and wrote in both English and Russian.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She started by saying, “question about my green card. Yes it expires. We were supposed to apply six months in advance but we didn’t apply.”

Julia continued, “since we don’t have more than one document where my name is indicated (buying a house, renting a house, loans), this situation threatens (deportation.)”

Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Julia went on to explain, “Yesterday was an episode [of 90 Day Diaries] about how we announced our move to Virginia Beach. [And] our history in a new place began…”

She finished by saying, ‘P.S. and no it doesn’t work [to] show them pictures etc. They need a purchase or rental document.”

Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Julia Trubkina and Yara Zaya recently got into a social media fight

Through her Instagram, Julia said that she thought she did not get cast in Season 7 of Happily Ever After? because she is Russian.

This notion irritated Ukrainian native Yara, who slammed Russians who play the victim in the situation with the war in Ukraine.

Specifically, Yara blasted with an eye roll, “My reaction when Russian people complain that the world discriminates against them.”

To which Julia replied by making the same rolling eyes face Yara did in her video and seemingly attacked Yara for the plastic surgery she has had along with the makeup she wears.

Julia clapped back, “my face when people do a lot of plastic surgery for beauty but still use a lot of makeup and a lot of filters to make a video.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.