90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren turns cheapskate, clashes with Yara Zaya on wedding rings

90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren is not willing to spend a lot of money on wedding rings but Yara Zaya is not having any of his attitude.

On the recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, the couple clashed yet again as they prepared for their upcoming nuptials in Las Vegas.

90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren doesn’t want to spend a lot on wedding rings

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya have a last-minute preparation before their big day in Sin City. The 90 Day Fiance couple went wedding ring shopping less than 24 hours before their wedding.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yara said she found it “crazy” that they’re doing this at the last minute because other couples do that months before the ceremony. But Jovi was not taking all the blame. Instead, he blamed Yara for not scheduling it early, adding that “a woman usually plans the wedding.”

Despite the inconvenience, Yara seemed eager to have the best ring. The 90 Day Fiance star already has a vision of her ideal wedding ring. Apparently, she wants something “small and huge brilliant.”

But Jovi made it clear that he’s not spending $1200 on another ring. He pointed out that he already bought Yara an expensive engagement ring, and buying a new one is too much.

“A ring for me is not important,” the 90 Day Fiance star said. “I already bought her an engagement ring. I don’t want to buy her another expensive ring.” Still, Jovi ended up buying Yara’s choice of ring.

Jovi’s mom Gwen takes Yara’s side

Jovi Dufren’s mother, Gwen, opposed her son’s opinion when it comes to buying Yara Zaya a wedding ring. Apparently, she thinks her 90 Day Fiance son doesn’t fully understand the true meaning of wedding rings.

“I don’t understand why Jovi wants to do this cheap ring,” she said. “A cheap ring to me means the wedding means nothing.”

Jovi’s mom seemingly favored Yara when choosing the best ring for her and Jovi’s wedding. “[Jovi] needs to understand that ring he’s gonna put on her finger should stay there forever,” she added.

While Yara meticulously picked her wedding ring, Jovi was the complete opposite. The 90 Day Fiance star took only a few seconds to decide on a titanium wedding band.

90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya blasted Jovi’s friends over prenup

Meanwhile, Yara Zaya clapped back at Jovi Dufren’s friends, who asked them about a prenup. Jovi’s friends asked if Yara is signing a pre-nuptial agreement during the car ride, suggesting that they don’t trust her.

The 90 Day Fiance star wasn’t sure about what it meant at first, but she quickly made a sassy response after it was explained to her.

“What I can take from Jovi?” Yara asked. “Can you tell me? An old sofa?”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.