90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya share glimpse of gender reveal party

90 Day Fiance couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya on their wedding day. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are now more open about their journey to parenthood. The TLC stars pretty much kept their pregnancy under wrap until the show featured it recently.

Now, months after officially becoming parents, Jovi and Yara gave a closer look at some of their special moments ahead of baby Mylah’s arrival. This is something they could not do before, and fans couldn’t be happier to see these milestones finally.

90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren’s gender reveal party

Shortly after their birth special aired, Jovi Dufren shared more details about Yara Zaya’s pregnancy. The 90 Day Fiance dad took to Instagram and shared some adorable photos and a video from their gender reveal party last year.

Jovi looked back at his and Yara’s journey to becoming parents, as well as the excitement they felt ahead of their daughter’s arrival. In one of the pictures, the couple posed together in front of a blue and pink themed cake and cupcakes.

Another post showed a video of the 90 Day Fiance couple surrounded by their family and friends as they light up gender reveal smoke sticks. Yara and Jovi were clearly surprised when the sticks started emitting pink smoke, confirming that they’re having a baby girl.

Yara also shared a throwback photo of herself when she’s still pregnant with Mylah. Pregnancy definitely looked good on the Ukrainian native, who was not able to share much about it in the past.

Jovi redeems himself after welcoming baby Mylah

It seems fatherhood has changed Jovi Dufren for the better. During their 90 Day Fiance special, Yara Zaya’s husband seemingly redeemed himself as he fulfills his duties as a husband and father.

In the episode, Jovi didn’t leave Yara’s side the entire time of her labor and delivery. He even shared a special skin-to-skin moment with his daughter, clearly in love with her in an instant.

Of course, Jovi still has a lot of room for improvement and the same goes for Yara. But it’s good to see the couple trying their best as first-time parents. Fans will get to see more of their journey as they return for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

90 Day Fiance couple gushes at their daughter

Meanwhile, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya couldn’t help but gush about Mylah Angelina now that they’ve finally introduced her to the world. The 90 Day Fiance couple recently talked about their seven-month-old daughter.

Jovi revealed that little Mylah got Yara’s personality. “She’s cranky. When she doesn’t like something, she’s going to let you know about it,” he said in an interview with Us Weekly.

The 90 Day Fiance couple also described their child as a “strong baby” who also makes “so many noises.”

“She’s smiling all the time, laughing and of course crying a lot too,” Jovi gushed.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.