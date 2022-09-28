90 Day Fiance: Jenny Slatten shares dance with her daughter and daughter-in-law

Jenny took part in a cute video with her daughter and daughter-in-law. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jenny Slatten has been in the US without her Indian husband Sumit Singh while visiting family.

There were apparent rumors about Jenny and Sumit’s relationship status that were quickly shut down by Jenny’s daughter Christina who remarked, “Surprise yassss my mom is here VISITING don’t get your chonies all in a bunch lol. Don’t believe stupid a** rumors. So glad to spend time with the fam bam all together 🙌.”

With that said, Jenny appears to be having a great time with her daughter and daughter-in-law Jen and has been making joyful TikTok videos that have been getting reshared on Instagram.

In one such video of Christina’s, a caption on the video read, “Are you bringing [your] Hot wife and beautiful mom?”

Christina was first shown looking at the camera before turning and motioning for those behind her to follow as she danced out the frame to reveal dancing Jen and Jenny in tow.

The post’s caption read, “Having fun with mom in her last few days in the US.”

Christina and Jen made appearances on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when they went to India to meet Sumit. They also visited Jenny and Sumit back in May, and the foursome did an India tour altogether.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jenny Slatten’s daughter shared a video about Jenny leaving

After the cute dance video, Christina shared several other videos with Jenny, but one notable one was about her leaving.

Christina was filmed trying to begrudgingly move Jenny’s luggage toward her as Jenny playfully danced around it.

The video ended with Jenny pushing the luggage away from her and flopping on the bed.

In the caption, Christina wrote, “Ok mom it’s that’s time, (MoM) just a few more days 🤣🙏.”

Jenny commented on the post saying, “Oh my gosh we had so much fun. I’ll come back soon hopefully Sumit will be with me. Loved our time together. Your so much fun ❤️❤️❤️ I love you 😘.”

Pic credit: @blend_it_boo/Instagram

Jenny Slatten wants Sumit Singh to come to the US

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny talked to Sumit about applying for the US spousal visa so Sumit could go with her to America.

Sumit was not excited about the idea and tried to sweep the conversation under the rug because, privately, he said he had no intention of ever leaving India.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.