90 Day Fiance: Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh still together? Jenny is in America without Sumit

Based off 90 Day Fiance alum Jenny Slatten’s daughter and daughter-in-law’s social media activity, it looks like Jenny is back in America, and she is not with her Indian husband, Sumit Singh.

Jenny’s daughter Christina’s wife, who is also named Jenny but goes by Jen, shared a picture on her private Instagram where Christina and Jenny could be seen next to her on a couch along with a few others. They appeared to have been watching the Canelo boxing fight.

Jen’s snap featuring Jenny not only meant that Jenny was in the United States without Sumit, but it also left room for 90 Day fans to speculate why.

Jenny was all-smiles in the photo, which appeared to lead to suspicion about Jenny and Sumit’s relationship status.

Jenny and Sumit shared an Instagram and gave no hint that they would be separating for Jenny to take a trip alone.

However, Christina addressed the notion that Jenny and Sumit were broken up with a post of her own about her mother being in the US.

Jenny Slatten’s daughter Christina sets the record straight about Jenny and Sumit Singh

After Jen made the post showing Jenny hanging out with her and Christina, Christina made a post of her own, seemingly in response to any speculation about Jenny and Sumit’s relationship status.

Through an Instagram post, Christina shared five different photos of Jenny during her visit back home to the Palm Springs, California area.

In the caption, she denoted, “Surprise yassss my mom is here VISITING don’t get your chonies all in a bunch lol. Don’t believe stupid a** rumors. So glad to spend time with the fam bam all together 🙌.”

Christina and Jen visited Jenny and Sumit in India

90 Day Fiance fans were treated to the reunion of Jenny and Sumit with Christina and Jen when they went to India to visit them in early May.

The foursome soaked up the sights of India and even flew by plane to at least one particular destination.

While on the trip, Christina got accustomed to Jenny’s Indian style of dressing and modeled a ton of kurtas for her 90 Day fans.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers first became familiar with Christina and Jen went they went to visit India and meet Sumit for the first time and make sure Jenny was in a good situation.

