90 Day Fiance: Jasmine says Gino is giving ‘pervert vibes’ for filming other women

Jasmine Pineda thinks Gino Palazzolo’s behavior is completely out of line.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to 90 Day Fiance viewers that Jasmine is angry with Gino yet again.

In a preview clip for Sunday night’s episode, Jasmine loses her cool when she discovers that Gino secretly recorded other women competing in pageants.

The clip, shared on Instagram by @90dayfiance, begins with Gino admitting during a confessional that Jasmine needs to “step it up” if she wants to win her pageant.

Ever since revealing that he was almost a pageant contestant himself back in the day, Gino has taken on the role of Jasmine’s manager.

Gino is taking his job seriously and did some research to help Jasmine improve. He thinks she needs to work on her posture, so he filmed some other pageant contestants to show her how she could improve hers.

Jasmine isn’t happy that Gino is filming other pageant contestants

Unsurprisingly, Jasmine does not take kindly to Gino’s admission.

“Excuse me? You’re recording other girls? That’s bulls**t,” Jasmine tells Gino.

Gino proceeds to show Jasmine his footage of the other women as he critiqued their stage presence.

Jasmine glares at Gino as he continues to talk about the other contestants’ good posture and interaction with the crowd.

During a solo confessional, Jasmine tells the cameras, “Gino is just like, watching other women and admiring them.”

“Gino thinks that he can make me win this beauty pageant because he was almost Mr. Michigan,” the Panamanian native continues.

“But he is just giving me pervert vibes!”

Gino and Jasmine argued over her entering a pageant

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gino surprised Jasmine (and us) when he revealed that he had “some familiarity” with pageants because he almost joined the Mr. Michigan pageant in his younger years.

After convincing Jasmine that he has plenty of knowledge about the pageant world, she decided to let him be her manager.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we learned that Jasmine joined the pageant after her friend, Leandro, convinced her to do it.

He felt it would help Jasmine boost her self-esteem after feeling down in the dumps about being away from her children and suffering an alopecia flare as a result of the stress.

Of course, Jasmine’s entry in the pageant didn’t come without some disagreements first.

There was a $1,200 pageant fee involved to enter, which Gino paid for with their credit card.

Although Jasmine was thrilled that Gino shelled out the dough, she wasn’t happy with the stipulations that came with it.

Gino requested that Jasmine not start any arguments with him, and that when they did argue, she not say any hurtful things to him.

However, Jasmine claimed she never started arguments with Gino, and she didn’t appreciate his requests, calling it “manipulative psychology” and a way to control her.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.