90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda speaks on calling Gino’s ex-wife ‘stupid’ on Before the 90 Days

Jasmine Pineda referred to Gino’s ex-wife as stupid. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda bashed Gino’s ex-wife on the latest episode and now she’s expressing regret. Jasmine took to social media after reflecting on Sunday’s episode and after getting backlash for referring to Gino’s ex as “stupid.”

Surprisingly, Gino actually defended himself and his ex and told Jasmine not to call her that. However, Jasmine continued to refer to the woman as stupid for no reason other than the fact that she has a past with Gino.

Jasmine’s childish display only added to the negative impression that she’s already made on TV viewers. However, the 34-year-old has since opened up about her recent behavior.

Jasmine Pineda opens up about calling Gino’s ex-wife ‘stupid’

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a few messages on Instagram after the latest episode aired. Jasmine mentioned the scene in which she referred to Gino’s ex-wife as stupid but she did not actually issue an apology for the unkind words.

Instead, she simply applauded Gino for correcting her when she made the blunder.

“About last episode and reflecting on my actions and reactions: I stay with the positive,” wrote Jasmine in her Instagram Story. “Regardless [of] anything I admire the way Gino corrected me for calling someone I didn’t know stupid.”

In another message, the 34-year-old also noted, “This is a real journey with real people who grow and learn in the process! Thank you for being part of it.”

Pic credit:@jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine does not believe exes should be friends

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star wrote another message on her Instagram Story after opening up about the rude comment she made about Gino’s ex-wife.

While acknowledging that this is a learning process there’s one thing that Jasmine is remaining firm about. She still doesn’t believe that exes should remain in each other’s lives after they have called it quits and certainly not friends.

“I still think exes are not friends, lol,” wrote Jasmine.

Pic credit:@jasminepanama/Instagram

However, what Jasmine doesn’t know is that Gino doesn’t hold true to that theory and is actually friends with some of his exes. He made the admission in the last episode and confessed that he’s scared to tell Jasmine because of how she might react.

For now, Jasmine remains blissfully unaware but if the mere mention of Gino’s ex-wife could get her so wound up we can only imagine how she will react when she finds out Gino’s little secret.

Do you think Jasmine will explode when she finds out that Gino is still friends with his ex?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.