90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda enjoys day out with Gino Palazzolo in colorful crop top

Jasmine Pineda spends time with fiance, Gino Palazzolo in Panama. Pic credit: jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are letting their fans know that they’re still together.

The couple first appeared in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Not only were they fighting to overcome the struggles of a long-distance relationship, but trust was also a huge issue for them.

Their time on the show featured multiple arguments about Gino’s past relationships, Jasmine’s fear of being cheated on, and how the two manage their finances. Somehow, though, they got past all the drama and decided their relationship was worth fighting for.

After getting engaged during the finale episode, the couple is still going strong with their relationship and making plans for the future.

Currently, Jasmine and Gino are still living apart as they await her K-1 visa approval. That doesn’t stop Gino from taking trips to Panama to visit his future bride.

Recently, he returned to Jasmine’s home country to enjoy the scenery as they spent some quality time together. They shared a glimpse of one of their outings with their social media following, showing they are more in love than ever before.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo enjoy a walk around Panama

Gino posted a short video to Instagram highlighting a day out and about with Jasmine in Panama. In the video, Jasmine is rocking one of her signature colorful crop tops that she is often seen wearing while working out.

Her look is completed with a pair of place pants and a baseball cap. Gino kept his outfit simple with a yellow t-shirt, gym shorts, and his cap as well.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The two are out for what Gino calls their “daily walk” as they enjoy the nice weather. In the video, he can be heard saying, “It’s always a beautiful day when I’m with Jasmine.”

He captioned his post, saying, “Good afternoon everyone! One of my favorite exercises is walking outdoors daily, especially with Jasmine when I can. Who else enjoys walking? What is your favorite exercise?”

Jasmine has been open about how important exercising and working out is to her, and how it has helped improve her mental health as well as her physical body. Gino joining her for exercise could be his way to show he supports her journey.

Will Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo return to the 90 Day franchise?

With the announcement of a new season of Happily Ever After?, many fans were anticipating seeing the couple back on their TV screens soon. A fan even asked Gino in the comments if they would be joining the cast.

Gino responds to a fan’s question about when the couple will return to TV. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait a bit longer for their return. Gino has already shared that progress on Jasmine’s visa is being made, so she will be in America soon. Once she arrives, they will have 90 days to get married.

Knowing that, it is likely the couple will be featured in the new season of 90 Day Fiance. The show would document Jasmine’s move to America and feature their wedding assuming things go as planned.

In the meantime, the two are enjoying the limited time they get to spend together. They are embracing being an engaged couple and continue looking forward to the future.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.