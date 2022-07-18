90 Day Fiance: Is the whole Potthast family on good terms now?

A new picture depicts how the Potthast family is feeling toward one another. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers know very well by now that there have been serious issues within Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast’s family that appeared to be caused by Andrei Castravet.

Historically, Libby’s siblings, Charlie, Becky, and Jenn, along with Charlie’s wife and Elizabeth’s sister-in-law Megan, have been totally against Andrei.

This is for several reasons. Namely, Andrei’s intense personality has clashed with all of them, and Andrei’s presence within the Potthast family house flipping business has disrupted how things had been flowing.

The siblings accused Andrei of trying to take money out of their pockets and swindle with their dad, Potthast patriarch Chuck Potthast.

All of the mounting tension culminated in the epic Potthast family brawl that took place during the finale of Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

As a result of that fight, a huge rift was put between Elizabeth and her siblings, and Elizabeth even got physical with Megan. Megan appeared on 90 Day Bares All alongside her in-laws, and it was revealed that Megan was also at odds with Becky and Jenn after the fight.

However, a new photo may point to how relationships within the Potthast family are going now.

Are Elizabeth Potthast’s family members on good terms now?

Charlie Potthast posted a picture that was reshared by his, Elizabeth, and Jenn Potthast’s sister, Becky Lichtwerch, that depicted how everyone was getting along.

Photographed together, looking happy, were Elizabeth’s mom, Becky, Jenn, and her daughters, along with Megan and her daughter.

Megan had previously been outspoken after the big fight that she was on bad and non-speaking terms with her in-laws. All of that disdain was not present in the photo, however.

Elizabeth was obviously missing from the happy family photo, as was any mention of Andrei.

Whether the photo was a front for a special occasion or whether wounds have actually healed remains unknown, but the gathering and public photo could be a step in the right direction.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet will be on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

The cast of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was announced last week, and it was revealed that Elizabeth and Andrei would once again be a part of it.

Couples Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Kim Menzies and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar, Jenny Slatten, and Sumit Singh, and Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya will be joining the cast as well.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.