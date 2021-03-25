90 Day Fiance: Is Mike throwing shade at Natalie with ‘beautiful days ahead’ photo after split?

Mike and Natalie have had a dramatic relationship so far on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/nataliemordovtseva/Instagram.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist are one of the most dramatic couples on 90 Day Fiance, with their relationship tension eminating from the television screen.

When viewers first met the couple in season 7, many thought Natalie complained too much and was too controlling of Mike. However, throughout season 8 it appears as if Mike is trying to acquire major villain status within the franchise.

Mike posted a cryptic Instagram photo

Mike recently posted a photo of himself on a sunny day, with the caption: “Beautiful days ahead.”

Many fans of the show felt it was cryptic, and uncalled for, especially given the recent episode that showed Mike brutally dumping Natalie. However, others praised him for getting out of the relationship and finding happiness.

A recent episode of 90 Day Fiance showed the pair about to be married, with Natalie’s K-1 visa expiring in just a few days. However, in a brutal scene that was hard to watch, Mike called off the wedding and even asked for the ring back.

Natalie packed up her things and set off for a motel in Seattle, where she would stay before boarding a flight to go home the next morning. Unfortunately for Natalie, a preview of the next episode of 90 Day Fiance (airing March 28) showed she had troubles with Mike’s credit card, and she was forced to go back to his house.

Natalie and Mike have separated after less than a year of marriage

Of course, viewers were left on a cliffhanger, but as 90 Day Fiance fans know, real-world spoilers frequently come out before the show airs. According to online records, Mike and Natalie were married on April 15, 2020.

During the devastating episode, Natalie said, “Today was supposed to be my wedding day, but it’s not. After I realized that we are not getting married, I couldn’t stay in the house. I couldn’t even look at Michael, so me and Tamara are driving to Seattle and staying in a hotel tonight so I can fly to France tomorrow.”

Now, it has been reported by InTouch that Natalie and Mike have separated after less than a year of marriage. It was Mike’s uncle Beau who confirmed this, telling the publication, “She has not been home for a couple of months now. She can stay away for all I care.” Yikes! It appears things did not end amicably for the couple, though that isn’t really surprising.

We’ll have to wait for the next episode to see what happens when Natalie returns to Mike’s house.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.