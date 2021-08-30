90 Day Fiance: Is Jenny ride or die or is she just being naive? Viewers weigh in

Viewers share their opinions on whether Jenny is being a good partner or being naive. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny and Sumit have been together since 2013, and their efforts to get married, or not, have been detailed on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Viewers have seen Jenny leave the country and come back, find out Sumit was already married, and go through hardship with his parents who don’t agree with their 30-year age difference.

With that said, Jenny has a lot of supporters who totally feel her plight to remain in love in India with Sumit. Others think her desperation for love with Sumit makes her unable to see that Sumit might not ever want to marry her.

Viewers of the premiere episode of Season 3 of The Other Way witnessed Jenny turn 63, have a meltdown over Sumit’s disinterest in marrying her, and have her visa extension come back as “closed.”

Fans and critics alike gave their opinions on Jenny’s perseverance over social media.

The Other Way viewers voiced whether Jenny Slatten is a solid fiance or being strung along by Sumit Singh

The Other Way viewers on Twitter dove into the main theme of Jenny and Sumit’s relationship, and that is whether Jenny’s perseverance is worth something or if she is being ignorant.

May viewers called attention to the fact that Sumit said he would do anything to keep Jenny in India, and then when she demanded marriage, he back down from his assertion. This is the premise that onlookers taking sides.

SUMIT: name one way I can change this situation



JENNY: we get married!



SUMIT: #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/yUH5rpgNUI — Almost there, lazy (@OldieSumit) August 30, 2021

One critic summarized their feelings on Jenny’s continued stay in India despite not getting the marriage she wants. They said, “Jenny, Please move home. Sumit doesn’t want to marry you. It’s enough, it’s getting sad, and hard to watch. GO HOME.”

Jenny,



Please move home. Sumit doesn’t want to marry you. It’s enough, it’s getting sad, and hard to watch. GO HOME.



Signed,

90 Day Viewers,Worldwide. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/2HJj3y2tDs — Sarah Bee🐝💋 (@BirrelleBee) August 30, 2021

There were others who took Jenny’s side and think that she is being the ultimate good partner by sticking around.

They said, “Just a mini point of order here and why I love #90DayFianceTheOtherWay so much. Jenny has been catfished, lied to about dealing with a married man. moved abroad using her cashed out 401K, and yet 2-3 years later, she’s STILL not married. Jenny is truly Ride or Die!”

Some people see Jenny’s willingness to stick it out as a positive trait. Pic credit: @rj1975/Twitter

What does Jenny Slatten have to do to get Sumit Singh to marry her?

The Other Way viewers are very familiar by now with the fact that Sumit won’t marry Jenny unless his parents approve. His mother said she would rather die than approve of them being together.

Jenny will, however, need to get Sumit’s parents on her side one way or another if their relationship will ever have a future.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.