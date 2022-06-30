90 Day Fiance: Here’s why Angela Deem told one critic ‘mind your business’

Angela Deem responded to a 90 Day Fiance critic who bashed her. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem was not happy to receive criticism about her life and marriage because she snapped at a critic, saying, “mind your business,” after they called her out.

Angela’s angry outburst happened on a post of a TikTok lip singing video she reshared on Instagram.

In the post’s comments, Angela had a bevy of haters who expressed their disdain for her in various ways, but she also had supporters.

One comment in particular about how bad she was making herself look is what got to Angela and sparked her to write an inflammatory comment back.

90 Day Fiance viewers have come to know Angela throughout her time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise since she has been on almost all of the spinoffs alongside her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

She has always been seen as one of the most controversial figures on the show for her treatment of Michael, plastic surgery usage, derogatory behavior, and wild antics on the show.

Angela Deem slammed a 90 Day Fiance critic

Angela was triggered by a 90 Day Fiance viewer who called her out on a recent post she shared on Instagram.

The critic wrote in the comments, “Maybe concentrate on your marriage rather than drumming up attention, you are not making a positive name for yourself girl.”

To which Angela snapped, “(Laughing/crying emojis) mine your own business. YOUR STILL IRRELEVANT (laughing/crying emojis).”



Angela Deem has been historically known to take aim at her haters and often uses the term irrelevant to describe those against her.

Angela Deem’s ex-best friend Jojo has spoken out against her

In late 2021, Angela Deem’s friendship with Jojo, who appeared on several seasons throughout the 90 Day franchise with Angela, ended badly.

Jojo opened up about Angela’s toxic behavior in her marriage and friendships but said that the final straw was when they were in Las Vegas together and Angela called Jojo irrelevant.

According to Jojo, Angela was upset she was making friends with Debbie Johnson and other connections within the 90 Day community. She wanted Jojo to acknowledge it was all because of her.

Jojo deemed Angela’s behavior “unforgivable” and disrespectful beyond the point of repair.

Since then, Angela has taken several public social media digs at Jojo, who has dished it right back.

