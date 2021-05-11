Viewers are three episodes into Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and there has been a lot of drama to sort through already. Fans have highlighted some of the funniest moments and strange dynamics from the show over Twitter.

Whether it be or fans pointing out arbitrary funny things they’ve noticed, or fans putting their unfiltered opinion on some of the circumstances this season, the 90 Day Fiance fan reactions have been entertaining.

The cast members on Happily Ever After? are not new to viewers since they have all been on the original 90 Day Fiance run or in Tiffany and Ronald’s case, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so most fans know the history of cast as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The dramatic and over-the-top things that happen on Happily Ever After? offer a lot of material to fans to get creative with their memes, and that is exactly what’s happening over Twitter.

Happily Ever After fans share their funny thoughts on social media

90 Day Fiance fans never hold back their opinions over Twitter and come up with the funniest memes to match the circumstances on Happily Ever After?.

Half Samoan sisters, Kalani and Kolini, are dealing with a lot of drama this season as Kalani attempts to fix her marriage amid erratic behavior from her husband Asuelu. Kolini just arrived in the last episode and will be around to have her sisters back if Asuelu acts up.

Their personal lives on the show aside, fans picked up on the fact that both Kalani and Kolini have a ton of hair, and that their shower drains don’t stand a chance.

The shower drains in this house don’t stand a chance #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/8rwPUh57hV — The Original Darcey’s Revenge Wig©️ (@HolaFalkoro) May 10, 2021

Andrei is trying to join Elizabeth’s dad Chuck’s family business flipping houses this season. But before coming to that narrative, Andrei asked Chuck to borrow $100,000 to start his own business, which Chuck vehemently shot down.

Before being able to join the family business, however, Chuck needed to have a talk with Elizabeth’s brother Charlie to squash their issues.

Aside from their storyline this season, fans have always taken note of and been irked by the way Elizabeth rolls the R in Andrei’s name and they still are not over it and are showing her no mercy this season either.

One Twitter fan took a jab at Elizabeth. Pic credit: @thotpocket8/Twitter

Tiffany has been having financial and marital issues with her husband Ronald, who has remained in South Africa while they wait to hear about their spousal visa results.

Every season Tiffany wears ‘cold shoulder’ shirts, where her shoulders are exposed. She has worn this style so often that fans didn’t know how to react when they saw her with a regular shirt.

#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Not seeing Tiffany’s shoulders today is the Mother’s Day present I didn’t know I needed. pic.twitter.com/X1dBdWHXfB — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) May 10, 2021

Angela is having a weight loss surgery this season to help with her health and self-esteem. She was told by the nurse and doctor to stop smoking before the procedure or else the wounds won’t heal, but Angela has been smoking anyways and even got caught by the doctor with a pack of cigarettes in her bra.

Angela in pre-op when the nurse walks in and asks “Are you a smoker” #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/9Id9NULYmE — big ed’s mayo jar (@90daydebacle) May 10, 2021

What to expect on this season on Happily Ever After

There will be a lot of explosive drama this season on Happily Ever After? as the couples try to navigate their marital issues, relationships with friends and family, past transgressions, and current events during the pandemic.

The six couples being followed this season are fan favorites whose past drama will definitely spill over.

Fans will see the couples’ biggest struggles and ways that they attempt to overcome their issues.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC