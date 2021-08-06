90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? — Yara tells Jovi ‘I’m done’ in explosive Tell-All sneak peek

Is Yara Zaya done with Jovi Dufren? Pic credit:TLC

Could this be the end for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren? Just check out the explosive clip from the upcoming Tell-All and judge for yourselves.

The new parents have been going through a rough patch this season and it will all come to a head at the Tell-All.

Yara has been having a much tougher time than Jovi, having to adjust to life in a new country. Furthermore, the new mommy doesn’t have Jovi around because his job requires him to leave Yara and their daughter Mylah for months at a time.

In the midst of the pandemic, Jovi left, and Yara and Mylah stayed with his mom Gwen, but, the Ukraine native wanted to be in her own space. However, the moment she returned home, the new mom contracted COVID-19 and Gwen had to step in once again. So it hasn’t been easy for Yara, but could she be considering a return home to Ukraine for good?

Yara Zaya tells Jovi Dufren ‘I’m done’

In a sneak peek for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All, Yara and Jovi’s relationship is clearly under pressure. In one clip, Tell-All host Shaun Robinson asked Yara if she would return to Ukraine and take baby Mylah, and her response may raise a few eyebrows.

“I don’t think it’s healthy for a baby to see mama being unhappy and alone and crying,” responded Yara. “Like, I’m done!”

Jovi looked on as his wife shared her feelings and then he responded, “I know.”

We know that Jovi and Yara have been going through some issues in their marriage, but who knew it was bad enough for Yara to consider going back home?

Jovi and Yara have been struggling in their marriage

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has been struggling for a while to get their marriage back on the right path, after growing apart since the birth of their daughter, Mylah.

Last week, things got physical between the couple after Yara decided to visit a strip club with Jovi. However, when Jovi blew a kiss at one of the strippers, Yara slapped him and stormed out!

The outing was meant to be a way for the couple to add some spark back into their marriage. After Jovi complained that Yara has gotten boring since giving birth to Mylah, she agreed to visit a strip club with him, but sadly the night ended in drama.

There’s still one episode left before Season 6 ends, but judging by the clip from the Tell-All, it appears Jovi and Yara still have a lot more work to do to get their marriage back on track.

Check out a sneak peek of the Tell-All below before it airs on August 15 at 8/7 central.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.