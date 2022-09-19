90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers slam Kim for her drink throwing and views on a second wife

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? critics sound off on Kimberly Menzies’ after the latest episode. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are finding Kimberly Menzies’ viewpoints and actions on the latest episode to be very problematic.

Kim sat down with Usman and his friend KB so that Kim could gain more perspective about what Usman taking a second wife would look like.

In Kim’s mind, she didn’t want to ever have to see or interact with Usman’s second wife and wanted him to treat her as a vessel for having his kids but have no love be involved.

KB gave Kim a reality check, as did Usman, who said that the two wives have equal status and love.

Kim freaked out because she said Usman had not explained it that way to her, and she also grew frustrated because she thought Usman was interrupting her.

She ended up throwing Usman’s milkshake on him and storming off.

Now, Kim is being heavily criticized not only for her drink throwing but also for her views on what a second wife should be.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Kim Menzies’ drink throwing

On Twitter, viewers responded to Kim’s drink throwing.

One top tweet read, “Usman is a clown but Kim-bah-ly has now justified throwing 2 drinks at this man. I’ll be damned if I ever let my SO disrespect me like that.”

Another critic slammed, “Kim wanna throw drinks in his face then hobble off into the darkness. Take your raggedy a** home lady.”

Yet another pointed out, “Kim threw a milkshake on Usman and then told him to grow up.”

90 Day Fiance viewers sound off on Kim’s thoughts on Usman’s future second wife

Kim’s thoughts that a second wife should only be for babymaking and have no other role in Usman’s life are also being judged.

One comment asserted, “Kim expects the 2nd wife, a human being, to simply be a baby factory that gets no love or respect.”

Another viewer reflected on the hypocrisy of Kim wanting to be loved and respected as a woman but not wanting Usman’s second wife to receive the same love and respect and instead be used for breeding like an animal.

What do you think about Kim’s behavior and actions?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.