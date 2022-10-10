90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Bilal’s ‘gaslighting’ during baby discussion

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are slamming Bilal for his behavior around him and Shaeeda’s baby discussion. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers watched alumni couple Bilal Hazziez and his now-wife Shaeeda Sween have a pros and cons talk about having a baby.

Bilal thought all of Shaeeda’s pros for having a child were actually cons, and he insisted on trying to make her see that it was a bad idea to have a child despite her extreme desire.

When talking to Shaeeda’s medical doctor, Bilal cited arguments the couple has had, where Shaeeda has threatened to leave him, as his reason for being uneasy about having a child with her.

In the past, Bilal has been called out for gaslighting Shaeeda on many topics, but the subject of having a child has been a reoccurring theme for the pair.

Many 90 Day viewers feel like Bilal does not want the same things as Shaeeda and tries to beat her down and “lecture” her about the topics he wants the final narrative over.

The way Bilal talked to Shaeeda during the last episode of Happily Ever After? made a lot of viewers uncomfortable, and they have been reacting on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Bilal Hazziez’s baby discussion narrative

On Twitter, Happily Ever After? viewers expressed their feelings about how Bilal portrayed himself during his discussion with Shaeeda about having a baby.

One 90 Day audience member jabbed, “The only thing that Bilal is hesitant to do is, anything that makes Shaeeda happy.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @daveflame45/Twitter

Another critic shared, “I’m so over Bilal always trying to gaslight Shaeeda over having a baby. He always trying to make her seem like she’s silly or living in a fantasyland for even wanting to have a baby.”

Pic credit: @riccixiu/Twitter

Yet another onlooker pointed out, “If Bilal doesn’t want any children, that’s fine BUT he shouldn’t have married Shaeeda if he knew she wanted kids and he didn’t!”

Pic credit: @jamille_h/Twitter

Shaeeda will get her fertility test results

Shaeeda and Bilal saw a fertility doctor who told them that the longer they waited to have a child, the more high-risk Shaeeda would be. Regardless of that point, Bilal vocalized that he took that to mean they should wait a few years.

The doctor ran blood and fertility tests, and during the last episode, they found that Shaeeda’s hormone levels were good but that the rest of her tests weren’t ready yet.

According to the trailer for the next episode, it looks like Shaeeda’s bloodwork will prove troublesome, so viewers should watch the next episode to find out what her results are.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.