90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After recap: Bubble baths and family wraths

A few Happily Ever After? couples hurt each other’s feelings while others took active steps towards bettering their situations. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples faced a lot of turmoil and spicy situations this week as they tried to navigate their relationships.

Some cast members showed more of their true colors while others tried to improve some flaws.

There was also some plot building for the explosive drama that will be coming out as viewers move closer to the end of the season.

There was a lot of disorder on this week’s episode of Happily Ever After

Mike and Natale got into yet another fight when Mike brought up how Natalie ghosted him at her surgery and their conversation ended unresolved and on a sour note.

Ronald patched things up with Tiffany after their disastrous dinner and took her to a used car lot where he intended on buying a work truck to start being a professional handyman in South Africa. Tiffany thought the idea was irresponsible because he will hopefully be coming to America soon

Tiffany proceeded to tell Ronald she saw a divorce lawyer, which really hurt Ronald’s feelings.

Yara and Jovi invited Jovi’s family over for Ukrainian Christmas only to have Yara kick them out after a short while claiming it was because the baby needed sleep. Jovi’s family was offended and Jovi was really mad.

Later on, Jovi pushed the idea on Yara of the two of them taking a romantic vacation to reconnect, but Yara thought Jovi was being selfish and not thinking about Mylah.

Yara told Jovi’s family to leave during their holiday dinner which really upset them and Jovi. Pic credit: TLC

After Elizabeth’s sister told a secret to Andrei about Elizabeth hiring a babysitter behind his back, they got into a heated relationship argument at the Potthast family reunion.

After the reunion reception, Chuck mentioned that he would go in as partners with Andrei flipping a house he just bought, an idea that Becky’s husband ran and told the rest of the family. They came to where Chuck and Andrei were talking and got in a heated verbal argument where Jen accused Andrei of taking advantage of their dad and Andrei called her a snake.

Some positive strides were made on Happily Ever After this week

Angela and Michael finally were able to come to a better place after Michael gave in and apologized profusely to Angela. They had a steamy phone session to try and reconnect and Michael assured Angela that he would support her no matter what.

Angela showed Michael her new body for the first time. Pic credit: TLC

Kalani and Asuelu broke the news to Kalani’s family that Asuelu’s mom and sister Tammy would be joining them for Christmas. Since Tammy caused a lot of past issues and threatened physical violence against Kalani’s whole family during the last Tell All, they were wary of the idea.

They decided to go ahead with it but Kolini made it clear that she is not afraid of confrontation if it came down to it.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.