90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Julia Trubkina shares throwback photo of her first time meeting Brandon Gibbs

While Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs got into a nasty argument about their future on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, that didn’t stop the Russian beauty from sharing a throwback picture from their first meeting.

Fans will remember that Julia and Brandon have one of the more unique stories on 90 Day Fiance as Brandon’s friend introduced them via video call while working abroad. After feeling sparks during their initial virtual meeting, Brandon decided to book a flight to South Korea to meet the Russian beauty in person.

Taking it back to that throwback moment, Julia Trubkina shared a photo of her and her husband Brandon Gibbs cozied up in front of a temple in South Korea.

Despite it being their first meeting, the photo Julia shared showed a very affectionate couple embracing in front of a picturesque landscape in South Korea.

“Our first meeting. how much we have passed, but how much awaits us,” she captioned the photo.

“I’m gonna tell everyone this was Bella and Edward Cullen,” Fellow 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? co-star Tiffany Franco joked in the comment section.

Julia and Brandon are arguing about the future of their relationship

There’s clearly trouble in paradise as the latest episode proved. Julia and Brandon have very different timetables when it comes to starting a family.

While Julia finally got her wish of moving off the farm, it seems this only paved the way for new problems to present themselves in their relationship.

What started as an innocent housewarming party quickly turned into an argument questioning the couple’s future plans.

While discussing the move-in, Julia mentioned the possible addition of a crib. This immediately sparked conversation within the group, particularly from Brandon’s friend’s girlfriend Melanie.

Fans remember earlier in the season when Julia and Melanie went head to head at the bar, and it’s clear their opinions haven’t changed as the conversation again resulted in Julia storming out of the room.

While Brandon agreed with Melanie’s reasoning of waiting to have children, Julia refused to hear any other opinion and went on to tell Brandon’s friend to stop talking.

Viewers will have to wait and see if Julia and Brandon decide they’re ready to take that next step or not.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.