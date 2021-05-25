90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans are officially tired of watching Mike and Natalie’s storyline

90 Day Fiance fans are fed up with Mike and Natalie’s storyline and drama Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have about had enough with Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovsteva’s storyline on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The couple has easily had one of the most tumultuous relationships in franchise history. Most notably, they’ve never shied away from engaging in some heavy arguments on camera.

And while fans weren’t sure the couple would make it to their wedding day, they not only managed to make it down the aisle in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance but they were also brought on board for the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? much to fans surprise.

However, their lack of chemistry, constant bickering, and dramatic storyline is starting to get old with the show’s audience. Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the couple.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans are over Mike and Natalie’s storyline

Fans recently flocked to social media with complaints about Mike and Natalie’s current storyline.

It seems their current storyline has struck fans as both dramatic and unnecessary.

“I can’t believe I have to watch Natalie and Mike again,” tweeted one fan of the show.

Another wrote, “I am absolutely OVER Big Mike and Natalie. I know I’m not the only one. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter[.]”

I am absolutely OVER Big Mike and Natalie.



And yet another fan shared, “How we all feel about Mike and Natalie storyline. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter[.]”

And while many fans don’t like having to watch Mike and Natalie’s segments, some fans wish they could fast forward their scenes entirely.

“Need a fast forward Mike and Natalie subscription option from TLC,” a fan wrote.

Mike and Natalie’s wedding came as a surprise, their split did not

During Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, fans weren’t convinced that the couple would make it to their wedding day. Despite bringing Natalie to America from Ukraine, Mike was hesitant to put his trust in Natalie.

His ongoing insecurities coupled with her propensity for complicating conversations and their obvious language barrier often left their future in uncertain territory.

Fast forward to their wedding day and Mike’s cold feet got the better of him. He called off their wedding, leaving Natalie devastated and in a lurch.

Of course, as fans know, it was short-lived, and come to the season finale, the couple did wed. But the drama didn’t end there. When it came time to film for the Tell All, Mike and Natalie showed up separately which only flamed the rumors that they had split.

The couple has ultimately opted to end their relationship, but fans will have to continue watching the drama unfold on their screens no matter how annoying it might be.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.