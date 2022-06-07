90 Day Fiance: Guillermo speaks on life in the US and dishes on his future plans

Guillermo dished on living in the U.S. with Kara. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance newbie Guillermo Rojer is loving life in the U.S. and recently dished on what he has in store for his future in the States.

Season 9 introduced 90 Day Fiance viewers to Guillermo, a Venezuelan native who met his American love interest, Kara Bass, while he was working and living in the Dominican Republic as a server.

The duo quickly fell head over heels for each other, and now Guillermo is living in the United States after coming over on a K-1 visa.

Guillermo recently took to his Instagram Stories, where he answered questions from his growing fanbase.

90 Day Fiance star Guillermo Rojer talks living in the US

One of Guillermo’s Instagram followers was curious about the 23-year-old’s experience in the U.S. so far, and it looks as though Guillermo is happy in his new home.

Pic credit: @guillermorojer/Instagram

“It’s a great place with beautiful nature and I feel so happy with the new experiences I’ve been involved in,” Guillermo told his fans. When it comes to his favorite part about living here, Guillermo cited the weather.

“Experiencing the change of seasons,” Guillermo answered as his favorite part of being in the USA. In Guillermo’s native country of Venezuela, there are only two seasons, summer and winter, or the dry and wet seasons. Because of its proximity to the equator, Venezuela doesn’t see snow, so it’s easy to see why it’s a novelty that Guillermo is enjoying.

Although he’s loving life in the U.S., Guillermo does miss some things about his native country. When asked, “What do you miss most about home or the Dominican republic?” Guillermo provided a photo of himself surrounded by the Punta Cana men’s soccer team.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Guillermo’s future plans include having kids

Another one of Guillermo’s curious fans wanted to know about his plans for the future. When it comes to having a family, Guillermo is all in.

“Do you want any kids in the future and how many?” another question read aimed at Guillermo. He included a photo of himself holding a young boy and answered, “I do! But I don’t know how many I want.”

Pic credit: @guillermorojer/Instagram

Guillermo previously stated that he wants a soccer team full of kids with Kara someday, adding during their confessional, “I want to see that lady full of kids, you know?” However, Kara isn’t ready for a bunch of kids just yet. She stated that she wants to wait several years and enjoy being able to do things on her own terms before adding kids to the mix.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.