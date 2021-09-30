90 Day Fiance fans wonder why Ariela Weinberg ‘never holds’ her son Avi, is ‘always with her Nanny’

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are bothered that Ariela Weinberg doesn’t carry her son Avi enough, and they think she should spend more time with him. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has fans of the show asking why she doesn’t spend much time with her son Aviel.

Ariela and her fiance Biniyam Shibre comprise one of five couples on Season 3 of The Other Way.

The couple shares one son, Aviel, 19 months old, and lives in Biniyam’s native country of Ethiopia.

Deemed an unlikely couple from the start, Ariela and Biniyam decided to stay in Ethiopia after Ariela was concerned about delivering in the third world country.

Ariela, who admitted she gets stressed in front of the cameras, gave birth to Aviel, or Avi for short, via an early and unexpected c-section as 90 Day Fiance viewers watched last season.

Now that Avi appears in more episodes of The Other Way, viewers have noticed that Avi spends most of his time on camera with the family’s live-in nanny, Mimi.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way question how much time Ariela Weinberg spends with son Avi

90 Day Fiance shared a video clip on their official Instagram Feed showing the scene when Ariela, Biniyam, and Avi went to be blessed by holy water — which, by the way, garnered hilarious reactions from fans of The Other Way.

In the scene, Mimi carried Avi in a baby carrier while Ariela and Biniyam walked to the holy water site.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers commented on the post, many of them curious about Ariela choosing not to carry Avi so often.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“Carry your own baby! 🙄” commented one 90 Day Fiance viewer, aimed at Ariela.

Another fan of The Other Way noticed that Ariela doesn’t spend much time with Avi on the show.

They commented, “Does she ever spend time with her baby??? I only see someone else carrying the baby when I see him at all. 🤔🤔”

In response to another Instagram follower’s comment, one 90 Day Fiance fan commented, “her child seems to be always with her Nanny! Very rare photos of them together[.]”

As Ariela mentioned earlier this season, it’s a common custom in Ethiopia for new moms to hire live-in nannies. It’s much more affordable than it is in the U.S. — as Ariela explained this season, she and Biniyam only pay $200 per month for Mimi’s services, and Ariela’s parents help them financially as well.

Are Ariela and Biniyam ready to give Avi a sibling?

Still, Ariela and Biniyam received a lot of backlash for hiring a live-in nanny, especially during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, while neither one of them was working.

Ariela and Biniyam hinted earlier this season of their son Avi’s hernia surgery, which will be partly documented on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers can expect that Avi will be an only child for at least a little while still. Ariela and Biniyam recently disagreed on whether to expand their family.

Although Biniyam would like a large family, Ariela admitted that she’s content just raising Avi for now, “It’s like, we just had the baby. We just had Avi, and he requires so much energy, and I find myself getting tired very quickly.”

Ariela acknowledged the hard work that parenting is and added, “Then I’m thinking [of having] another one. Oh my God. I would be just exhausted. So maybe.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.