90 Day Fiance fans weigh in on this season so far, decide which cast member is carrying it

90 Day Fiance viewers shared their take on Season 9 and have chosen a favorite. Pic credit: TLC

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers have expressed that they have not been feeling this season but have remarked on which cast member they think is carrying the season.

While many storylines and cast have impacted Season 9 so far, Patrick Mendes’ brother John Mcmanus has stuck out as the most entertaining to fans.

90 Day viewers have taken issue with the amount of clout chasing that appears to be going on this season. Issues with inauthentic or already spoiled narratives have also been a talking point.

John is the most interesting to the 90 Day audience because they appreciate that he keeps it real and appears to be his honest self. His candor in sticking up for his brother and calling Thais Ramone out on her behavior has also rung a bell with viewers.

90 Day Fiance viewers have chosen a Season 9 favorite

On social media, 90 Day viewers have been discussing finding this season not as entertaining and genuine as seasons past. However, they have found one redeeming cast member and have been celebrating him.

One fan page on Instagram made a meme from a scene of John during the last episode as he said, “He was lit, I was lit.”

Above the video, the fan page wrote, “Not even a lit Boston John can save this s****y season.”

Other 90 Day fans jumped into the comments to express their feelings on the season and John.

One person wrote, “I didn’t like John at first but I love him now lol. He is speaking truth and wants to protect his brother!!”

Another person remarked, “He is my favorite though out of everyone this season.”

Someone else had a top comment that read, “I need John on Pillow Talk with his friend!”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance_etc/Instagram

More 90 Day Fiance viewers spoke about John McManus

More viewers lit up in another fan account’s post on Instagram that talked about John’s presence on the show and his drinking.

One John fan exclaimed, “I like John! He looks out for his brother and don’t forget this is clips, they also try and make someone out to be something they are not, he works and comes home and has a drink or 2, so what!”

A different fan observed, “Yes but it sounds like he had a really rough abusive childhood and I love that his brother is taking care of him I really don’t see Thais Lasting.”

Yet another 90 Day viewer commented, “Thank God he ain’t holding his tongue. This season would be even more boring if he did lol.”

Pic credit: @uncensored90day/Instagram

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.