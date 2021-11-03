90 Day Fiance fans think Tiffany Franco is looking good after stunning Halloween picture

Tiffany impressed fans and critics alike with her Halloween costume and new looks. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco has lost a significant amount of weight since viewers last saw her on their screens during the Happily Ever After? Tell All.

30-year-old Tiffany underwent the same gastric sleeve surgery as her castmate, Angela Deem, back in July 2021 and has lost almost fifty pounds since then, according to her Instagram.

Tiffany posted a Halloween picture dressed as a cat in a tight black latex-looking jumpsuit and it seems to have won her support from fans and critics alike.

Tiffany Franco wowed 90 Day Fiance fans in her Halloween outfit

Tiffany’s sexy and sultry Halloween outfit and pose caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers who thought her new look was favorable. Tiffany has lost a lot of weight and has been confident about showing it off.

A popular 90 Day fan page created a poll where they showed Tiffany’s Halloween picture and asked followers, “What do you think of Tiffany’s Halloween look?”

71 percent of voters said that they loved it while only 29 percent said “Meh.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

A poll was answered by 90 Day Fiance fans about Tiffany’s looks. Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

Even Tiffany’s critics had to admit that she is looking good.

On Reddit, one judgemental onlooker started a thread with the subject, “My dumb male brain is telling me that Tiffany ain’t looking too bad these days (shocked face emoji).”

The thread was accompanied by Tiffany’s Halloween picture and received almost 500 upvotes.

Even Tiffany’s critics think she looks good. Pic credit: @u/blackmagikmike/Reddit

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are still estranged

Tiffany and Ronald went through a very public and nasty breakup up in August of 2021 after the Tell All for Season 6 of Happily Ever After? aired.

Both parties believe the other is an emotional abuser and cannot seem to agree on anything to move their marriage in a positive direction. Tiffany has even asked her followers for advice on international divorce lawyers.

After staying in South Africa for several months in late 2020 and early 2021, Tiffany returned to America with her and Ronald’s daughter Carley and Ronald’s stepson, whom he is very close to, Daniel.

Ronald seems to be coping without his family back in South Africa but often posts about how he misses his children. While the couple is still married, Tiffany has stopped pursuing Ronald’s spousal visa to come to America but allows the children to communicate with him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.