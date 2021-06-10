90 Day Fiance fans think Elizabeth’s statement about her mom’s homophobia was a plea not to cancel her family

Elizabeth’s apology for her mother’s homophobic post did not go over well with fans who thought she was doing it just to not get canceled. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth put out a statement about her stance on the LGBTQ community after her mother made a homophobic post on Instagram, but 90 Day Fiance fans feel like she only released a statement so she and her family wouldn’t get canceled.

Elizabeth used very blanket terms and attempted to distance herself from her mother’s standpoint, but fans felt like she was insincere.

Fans are already annoyed and frustrated by Elizabeth and her family for their behavior and played out storyline, so Elizabeth’s apology could have been a desperate grasp to keep the fans that they have left.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elizabeth’s mom’s post definitely offended many people in the 90 Day community. The situation garnered enough attention for Elizabeth to feel like she had to put out a statement condemning the ideas coming from her family.

90 Day Fiance fans did not buy Elizabeth’s apology for her family

90 Day Fiance fans thought Elizabeth’s response video was artificial and more of a plea for her family not to get canceled.

The headline of the Reddit thread about Elizabeth’s apology was, “How do you say ‘don’t cancel me’ without saying ‘don’t cancel me.'”

Elizabeth addressed the homophobic post her mother made. Pic credit: @u/gruenetage/Reddit

In the discussion section, Redditors threw shade at Elizabeth’s apology. They thought that it was a ridiculous attempt to redeem her family and stay out of trouble within the 90 Day Fiance community.

Sarcasm was abundant among the 90 Day Fiance fans who participated in the discussion about Elizabeth’s apology. One person said, “Wow, she sure solved that problem.”

Another person said, “She ended homophobia. So heroic.”

At the end of Elizabeth’s apology, her last words were, “And that’s that.” Fans thought it was a strange ending to a tense apology and that it did not help her image to end her sentiment that way.

90 Day Fiance fans thought Elizabeth’s apology was insincere. Pic credit: @u/gruenetage/Reddit

Elizabeth and her family will continue to annoy fans the rest of the Happily Ever After? season

Many who feel that Elizabeth and Andrei’s storyline is played out will have to continue to endure the ongoing drama between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family.

Fans thought that the epic family fight last episode was totally staged and annoyed fans who thought the drama was manufactured.

Whether fans like Elizabeth and her family or not, they do provide a wealth of drama every episode and continue to be some of the most talked people on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.