Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

90 Day Fiance fans think Elizabeth’s statement about her mom’s homophobia was a plea not to cancel her family


Libby Potthast
Elizabeth’s apology for her mother’s homophobic post did not go over well with fans who thought she was doing it just to not get canceled. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth put out a statement about her stance on the LGBTQ community after her mother made a homophobic post on Instagram, but 90 Day Fiance fans feel like she only released a statement so she and her family wouldn’t get canceled.

Elizabeth used very blanket terms and attempted to distance herself from her mother’s standpoint, but fans felt like she was insincere.

Fans are already annoyed and frustrated by Elizabeth and her family for their behavior and played out storyline, so Elizabeth’s apology could have been a desperate grasp to keep the fans that they have left.

Elizabeth’s mom’s post definitely offended many people in the 90 Day community. The situation garnered enough attention for Elizabeth to feel like she had to put out a statement condemning the ideas coming from her family.

monsterscriticsreality

839 1,843

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

"Y’all are out of pocket,” Briana recently tweeted. Added Jade, "Y’all want me to ...

View

Jun 10

3 0
Open
"Y’all are out of pocket,” Briana recently tweeted. Added Jade, "Y’all want me to hate my mom over this s**t which is crazy." ⁠ ⁠ Jade Cline’s mom, Christy, caught flak from Teen Mom 2 fans after this week’s episode suggested she stole prescriptions from her daughter. But now, she’s got support from her daughter, Jade, and Jade’s BFF, Briana DeJesus.⁠ ⁠ See all of Briana's (now-deleted Tweets) about the ordeal and Jade's full statement at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ ----------------------⁠ #teenmom #teenmom2 #teenmomog #jadecline #bbl #brazilianbuttlift #mia #painful #excruciatingpain #painfulrecovery #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #brianadejesus #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #MTV #MTVTeenMom #youngmom #plasticsurgery #16andpregnant #deletedtweets #outofpocket #comingtodefense #defending

"Y’all are out of pocket,” Briana recently tweeted. Added Jade, "Y’all want me to hate my mom over this s**t which is crazy." ⁠

Jade Cline’s mom, Christy, caught flak from Teen Mom 2 fans after this week’s episode suggested she stole prescriptions from her daughter. But now, she’s got support from her daughter, Jade, and Jade’s BFF, Briana DeJesus.⁠

See all of Briana's (now-deleted Tweets) about the ordeal and Jade's full statement at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
----------------------⁠
#teenmom #teenmom2 #teenmomog #jadecline #bbl #brazilianbuttlift #mia #painful #excruciatingpain #painfulrecovery #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #brianadejesus #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #MTV #MTVTeenMom #youngmom #plasticsurgery #16andpregnant #deletedtweets #outofpocket #comingtodefense #defending ...

3 0

90 Day Fiance fans did not buy Elizabeth’s apology for her family

90 Day Fiance fans thought Elizabeth’s response video was artificial and more of a plea for her family not to get canceled.

The headline of the Reddit thread about Elizabeth’s apology was, “How do you say ‘don’t cancel me’ without saying ‘don’t cancel me.'”

Reddit thread about Elizabeth Potthast
Elizabeth addressed the homophobic post her mother made. Pic credit: @u/gruenetage/Reddit

In the discussion section, Redditors threw shade at Elizabeth’s apology. They thought that it was a ridiculous attempt to redeem her family and stay out of trouble within the 90 Day Fiance community.

Sarcasm was abundant among the 90 Day Fiance fans who participated in the discussion about Elizabeth’s apology. One person said, “Wow, she sure solved that problem.”

Another person said, “She ended homophobia. So heroic.”

At the end of Elizabeth’s apology, her last words were, “And that’s that.” Fans thought it was a strange ending to a tense apology and that it did not help her image to end her sentiment that way.

Reddit thread about Elizabeth Potthast
90 Day Fiance fans thought Elizabeth’s apology was insincere. Pic credit: @u/gruenetage/Reddit

Elizabeth and her family will continue to annoy fans the rest of the Happily Ever After? season

Many who feel that Elizabeth and Andrei’s storyline is played out will have to continue to endure the ongoing drama between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family.

Fans thought that the epic family fight last episode was totally staged and annoyed fans who thought the drama was manufactured.

Whether fans like Elizabeth and her family or not, they do provide a wealth of drama every episode and continue to be some of the most talked people on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x