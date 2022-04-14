90 Day Fiance fans share thoughts on Debbie Johnson’s recent transformation

Debbie Johnson’s glow up was discussed by 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life viewers saw Debbie Johnson undergo a total glow-up from the way she looked to the way she dressed.

Many 90 Day fans were shocked by Debbie’s transformation and they have not forgotten about it. One fan page posted a video that highlighted Debbie’s change in appearance over the different seasons she’s appeared on to now.

In the comments of the Instagram post, 90 Day viewers gave their opinions on Debbie’s drastic changes and many came to one conclusion about her style choices.

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a video that showed different pictures of Debbie from the time viewers first saw her on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance to now.

A banner over the video read, “Huge transformation of Debbie Johnson.”

Debbie’s glow up from her hair to her makeup to the way she dressed was highlighted through the years 90 Day fans have been watching her.

Other 90 Day viewers jumped into the comments to give their opinions on how far Debbie has come with her look.

There was a resounding opinion that kept coming up as popular among commenters, however.

A top comment read, “Looks better (sunglasses face emoji) but the skirt is way too short!!!!”

Another popular statement read, “I just cannot stand this lady. Her immaturity is insanely inappropriate for her age.”

Someone else with a highly-liked perception said, “Please wear a longer skirt deb.”

There was another critic who shared, “Nope, she looked better before. Now its so fake.”

Debbie did have a fan on her side that said, “YASSS that’s all she needed was a little help from friends.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiancegossipss/Instagram

Debbie Johnson and Colt Johnson’s relationship was strained on 90 Day: The Single Life

The Single Life viewers watched as Colt grew annoyed with his mother’s behavior and dependence on him. Their tension came to a head during the Tell All where Colt unleashed that he wished his mother wasn’t so involved in his life.

It was also revealed that Colt’s wife Vanessa separated from Colt and moved out of the house they shared with Debbie because she couldn’t take living under Debbie’s thumb any longer.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.